TV Answer Man, do you know if the soccer Gold Cup tournament will be in 4K HDR on Fox? — Kenny, Akron, Ohio.

Kenny, the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer tournament, which will include teams from the United States, Mexico, Canada and Cuba, and 12 others, will take place from Saturday, June 24, through Sunday, July 16 from 15 different stadiums in the United States and Canada. Fox network affiliates, FS1 and FS2 will provide the high-def coverage. (You can see a TV schedule here.)

But what about 4K, you ask?

Fox will broadcast 27 of the 31 Gold Cup matches in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range), starting with the Saturday, June 24 matchup between the USA and Jamaica at 10 a.m. ET. That will be the first game in the tournament’s group stage.

(See this article on how HDR enhances a 4K picture.)

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the Gold Cup matches on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

You will also be able to stream the games in 4K HDR on the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps.

(You can learn more about which providers participate in the Fox 4K program here. To find out what you need to watch 4K on the Fox Sports app, including which devices are compatible, click here.)

Note: Fox normally produces its 4K coverage in 1080p and ‘upscales’ it to a 4K broadcast as opposed to shooting the event in 4K and transmitting in the same format. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. In this case, Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and convert it to a 4K format.

It’s unclear if Fox will offer an upscaled 4K of the games or a native 4K. The TV Answer Man will update this article if we get more information. See this article on the difference between upscaled 4K and native 4K.

