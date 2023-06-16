

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Cord cutters often say they are saving money because their streaming packages are less expensive than cable and satellite. But when you factor in the cost of a high-speed Internet service, the monthly bill can be even more than what you were paying for a traditional pay TV service.

Some people are getting around this by using their mobile hotspots rather than purchasing a separate Internet plan for streaming on TV. While mobile hotspots can offer varying signal strength when connected to a TV, many consumers say they have no issues. It might be worth a try if your monthly Internet bill is getting out of control.

Below is a step-by-step guide to using a mobile hotspot to stream on TV. Enjoy.

Step 1: Set up your mobile hotspot

The first step is to set up your mobile hotspot. This will vary depending on your device and carrier, but generally, you can find the mobile hotspot settings in your device’s settings menu. You’ll need to turn on the mobile hotspot and configure any settings, such as the network name and password.

Step 2: Connect your TV to the mobile hotspot

Once your mobile hotspot is set up, you’ll need to connect your TV to it. Most modern TVs have Wi-Fi connectivity built-in, so you can connect to your mobile hotspot just like you would connect to any other Wi-Fi network. You may need to consult your TV’s user manual for specific instructions on how to connect to a Wi-Fi network.

Step 3: Choose your streaming app

Next, you’ll need to choose the app you want to use for streaming. This could be a popular streaming service like Netflix or Hulu, or it could be a specific app for streaming live TV, like Sling TV or YouTube TV. You’ll need to download and install the app on your TV, which may require creating an account or signing in with an existing account. (Note that some streaming services may not be compatible with hotspots. For instance, Hulu Live is not. Hulu, however, does say it might work with its subscription Video on Demand plans which start at $6.99 a month.

Step 4: Start streaming

With your TV connected to the mobile hotspot and your streaming app installed, you’re ready to start streaming. Just open the app and select the content you want to watch. Depending on the quality of your cellular connection, you may experience some buffering or lower-quality video, so don’t be surprised if the video quality is not always the best.

Tips and tricks for using a mobile hotspot for streaming

* Keep an eye on your data usage: Streaming video can use a lot of data, so be sure to keep track of how much data you’re using and adjust your plan accordingly.

* Use a strong password: Since you’ll be using your mobile hotspot to connect to the internet, it’s important to use a strong password to prevent unauthorized access.

This article and information was compiled by the TV Answer Man team and ChatGPT.

