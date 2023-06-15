

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Black Mirror, the Netflix original anthology sci-fi series inspired by The Twilight Zone, returns today for season six of spooky tales containing more twists than a Hungarian gymnast. Like its inspired predecessor, every Black Mirror episode doesn’t work. But most do, and when one does, it leaves you staring in the distance. For example, here’s the blurb for season six, episode one with Annie Murphy: “An average woman is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life — in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek.”

So is season six of Black Mirror as good as the previous five seasons? The early reviews are in! Rotten Tomatoes, which tracks critical reviews, currently gives the show a score of 88 out of 100, based on eight reviews. Below is a sampling of the reviews, and a season six trailer. Enjoy.

“27 episodes and one interactive film into its run, Black Mirror has proved that it’s an exceedingly rare breed of anthological storytelling: a series that can traverse decades and genres and still feel like it’s channeling the same frequency.” – The Ringer.

“One of the most exciting things about following Black Mirror is seeing how the series continues to explore the essential question of what a Black Mirror episode can be.” – Consequence.

“If there ever were any creative restrictions from Netflix, they’re definitely gone now, and the result is Charlie Brooker trying new, riskier story topics in his scripts.” – Inverse.

“This time around, (show creator Charlie) Brooker seems determined to rethink the very core of his series’ identity, but this bold strategy also promises a thrilling reset for seasons to come.” – Collider.

“Black Mirror has one final trick up its sleeve: Over season six, it unshackles itself from its core premise to emerge as a less predictable version of itself.” – Hollywood Reporter.

“It is, overall, a fine collection of new episodes. Whether any will stick in the mind and become as revered as Hated in the Nation or Be Right Back, or as loved as San Junipero, I doubt.” – Guardian.

To read more reviews of Black Mirror at Rotten Tomatoes, click here.

