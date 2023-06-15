

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, is DIRECTV Stream adding 4K programming soon? I keep seeing rumors on message boards that it will happen this summer. What do you know? — Ken, Madison, Wisconsin.

Ken, DIRECTV Stream and DIRECTV’s Gemini set-top streaming service (known as DIRECTV via Internet) might begin showing live 4K sporting events as early as this month, the TV Answer Man has learned.

Some readers have noticed that the DIRECTV Stream on-screen guide shows that a June 23 MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros is listed as being available in 4K. (The 4K broadcast will be from SportsNet LA and only available in the LA market.) There were also a few other games with 4K labels in the guide.

In addition, DIRECTV has posted a help page on its web site that says DIRECTV Stream and DIRECTV via Internet will soon offer three 4K channels, including two for live sports. The page says that 4K programming will be included in any streaming base package and will not require an extra fee. (DIRECTV Stream is the service the company offers if you use your own streaming device. If you use the DIRECTV-supplied Gemini streaming device, you get the DIRECTV via Internet service.)

The TV Answer Man yesterday asked a DIRECTV spokesman via e-mail if this meant that the streaming offerings would add live 4K sports this month. His response:

“Testing capabilities now. If we can ensure it will work, it should be,” he said. “We’re just testing some Stream capabilities as far as possible 4K support.”

We then asked if this meant that more live 4K sports will be added this month and in the near future. As of this morning, there has been no response.

DIRECTV, which already provides live 4K sports on its satellite service, has promised to add 4K programming to its streaming lineup for years, dating back to December 2017. (YouTube TV and Fubo are the only multi-channel, live streamers that currently offer 4K.) But this is the first solid indication that it will actually happen.

The TV Answer Man will continue to monitor this situation and report back here if we learn more about DIRECTV Stream and 4K.

Until then, happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...