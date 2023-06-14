

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, do you know if the U.S. Open golf match will be in 4K and if so, which TV providers will have it in 4K? Will Fubo have it in 4K? — Sandy, Silver Spring, Maryland.

Sandy, the 2023 U.S. Open golf tournament from the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles will take place from tomorrow, June 15, through Sunday, June 18. The event will be available in high-def on NBC, USA Network and Peacock. NBC says it plans to provide more than 200 hours of live high-def coverage. See the TV schedule below.

But will anyone provide the tournament in 4K?

Answer: Yes!

DIRECTV’s live 4K HDR coverage will include play on holes 6, 14 and 15 on channel 105 and ‘Featured Groups’ from the mornings and afternoons on channel 106. The satcaster will also have enhanced high-def coverage on channel 901.

DIRECTV’s 4K broadcasts are scheduled to begin Thursday morning (June 15). Consult your DIRECTV guide for more details.

YouTube TV will also offer 4K HDR coverage of holes 6, 14 and 15 on each day of the tournament. It’s unclear if the streamer will also do the Featured Groups coverage in 4K.

Fubo, the other multi-channel, live streaming service that offers live 4K programming, is not scheduled to do the U.S. Open in the format.

You can see a schedule of NBC Sports’ planned TV coverage of the U.S. Open golf tournament below:

Date Peacock USA Network NBC/Peacock Thursday, June 15 *9:40 a.m. – 1 p.m. 1-8 p.m. 8-11 p.m. Friday, June 16 *9:40 a.m. – 1 p.m. 1-8 p.m. 8-11 p.m. Saturday, June 17 1-11 p.m. Sunday, June 18 12-1 p.m. 1-10 p.m.

*Coverage will begin shortly before the first scheduled tee time.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

