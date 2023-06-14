

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I am excited to watch Lionel Messi when he comes to play for Miami. Do you know if Apple has a single team option for the MLS Season Pass package? — Julio, Arlington, Virginia.

Julio, the soccer world, particularly in the United States, is excited about the news that superstar Lionel Messi is negotiating to play for the MLS’ Inter Miami team, perhaps as early as late July. The seven-time world player of the year is likely to have an even greater impact on the sport in the U.S. than previous stars who migrated here including David Beckham, Pele and Wayne Rooney.

The news is also good for Apple, which has a 10-year-deal with Major League Soccer to be the exclusive provider of the MLS Season Pass plan. While Messi will obviously only play for one team and in one game at a time, it could spark interest in the league as a whole, boosting Season Pass sign-ups.

But speaking of one team, does Apple offer a single-team option with its Season Pass?

Answer: No. At least not yet. It would not surprise me if Apple started a single-team plan to welcome Messi’s entry into the league. But it would likely have to price the plan relatively close to the all-team package. Otherwise, many fans would just get the cheap ‘Messi plan’ instead of paying the full price.

And speaking of the full price, Apple recently cut the MLS Season Pass price by 50 percent with half of the soccer league’s season left. Apple TV+ subscribers can now get the pay package of games for $39 for the rest of the season while non Apple TV+ customers can order it for $49.

The cost of ordering MLS Season Pass by the month remains the same: $14.99 a month for non Apple TV+ subscribers and $12.99 a month for Apple TV+ subscribers. (An Apple TV+ sub costs $6.99 a month.)

Apple’s MLS Season Pass package features every live MLS regular season match, the entire playoffs and the Leagues Cup between MLS clubs and Mexico’s Liga MX. And there are no blackouts.

MLS Season Pass subscribers can watch games featuring English and Spanish broadcast crews and listen to each club’s home radio broadcast on the Apple TV app. All matches involving Canadian teams will be available in French.

Matches take place primarily on Saturdays and Wednesdays, with a few matches held on Sundays. For most matches, the start time will be 7:30 p.m. local time, with pregame coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Season Pass subscribers can watch match replays after the game is finished as well as highlight packages.

MLS and Apple have also combined to offer a free one-month trial to MLS Season Pass for new and returning MLS Season Pass subscribers. You can redeem the free offer here.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

