Ted Kaczynski, better known as Unabomber, died by suicide in prison on Saturday. He was 81. His death has triggered a renewed interest in his reign of terror that spanned nearly two decades. Kaczynski, who professed to be anti-technology, sent bombs through the mail to unsuspecting members of the technology and university communities, killing three and injuring nearly two dozen others.

Below are the four best shows that have been done over the years on the Unabomber and his criminal activities. We also include where you can stream each show. Enjoy.

1. Manhunt: Unabomber (2017)

Manhunt: Unabomber is a gripping drama series that follows the intense investigation to capture Ted Kaczynski. Starring Sam Worthington as FBI profiler James “Fitz” Fitzgerald and Paul Bettany as Ted Kaczynski, the show delves into the mind games between the two men. It provides an authentic portrayal of the intricate forensic linguistics used to identify the Unabomber and the moral dilemmas faced by law enforcement during the hunt.

Now streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video for $2.99 an episode.

2. The Unabomber: In His Own Words (2020)

This chilling docuseries provides viewers with an intimate look into the mind of Ted Kaczynski. Featuring never-before-seen footage and audio recordings, the series allows Kaczynski to tell his own story, offering glimpses into his radical ideology and motivations. The Unabomber: In His Own Words presents a chilling exploration of the dark journey that led Kaczynski to commit his heinous crimes.

Streaming now on Netflix.

3. The Hunt for the Unabomber (1997)

This made-for-TV movie stars Robert Hays as FBI Agent Jim Freeman, who spearheads the investigation into the Unabomber. The Hunt for the Unabomber provides a comprehensive overview of the manhunt, showcasing the meticulous work carried out by law enforcement in their relentless pursuit of justice. The film serves as a testament to the dedication and persistence required to bring down one of America’s most elusive criminals.

Streaming now for free on YouTube.

4. Unabomber: The True Story (1996)

A miniseries that closely examines the Unabomber case, Unabomber: The True Story sheds light on the meticulous forensic work that eventually led to Kaczynski’s capture. This series focuses on the contributions of FBI profiler James R. Fitzgerald, whose expertise in forensic linguistics played a pivotal role in identifying and apprehending the Unabomber.

Streaming now for free on Tubi.

