The season two premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds comes to Paramount+ on Thursday (June 15). The 11th Star Trek spin-off stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike as he guides the crew of the USS Enterprise looking for new worlds in the 23rd Century.

Rotten Tomatoes gives season one a critical score of 99 and an audience score of 80.

But is season two any good? The early reviews are in and it looks like it’s another winner. Based on eight reviews, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has an 88 score with only one of the eight reviewers giving it a thumbs down.

Here is a sampling of the reviews, and a show trailer. Enjoy. (Note: Episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be released weekly.)

“The bright, playful, and ingenious spirit from the classic show has fully bloomed with this new version, in ways we’ve never seen before.” — TV Guide, which gives the show a 10 out of 10 rating.

“The show’s second season exudes even more of the breezy freshness of a back-to-basics TV series than the first.” — Slant Magazine.

“Everything both in front of and behind the camera comes together for a bigger, better season that offers bold new adventures, grounded character work, and a true sense of wonder.” — Collider.

“For the second season, it feels like the mandate was more fun, fewer larger arcs, no big twists. Ethan Peck’s Spock — and the rest of us — might just consider that both logical and heartwarming.” — SuperHeroHype.

“A Trek as good as it has ever been.” — SlashFilm.

“Strange New Worlds looks set to continue honoring the past while looking to the future. Hit it.” — Starburst.

And here’s the one naysayer:

“With more focus on themes and higher-quality stories, this could be the great Trek show that it’s trying to be, instead of one where you’re mildly entertained for a little while and forget the episode by the next day.” — The Blu Spot. (He still gives the show a 3 out of 5 rating.)

To read more reviews of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds at Rotten Tomatoes, click here.

