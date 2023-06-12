

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Warner Bros. Discovery has just announced that the HBO original drama series, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, will return for a seven-episode second season on Sunday, August 6 at 9 p.m. ET. The show will premiere on HBO and be available to stream on Max.

The show, which stars John C. Reilly as Los Angeles Lakers owner Jerry Buss, will explore the personal and professional lives of the team from 1980s through 1984, culminating in a NBA Finals rematch between the Magic Johnson-led Lakers against the Larry Bird-led Boston Celtics.

The cast also includes Quincy Isaiah as Magic, Adrien Brody as Lakers coach Pat Riley, Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jason Clarke as Jerry West, Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss, the owner’s ambitious daughter, and DeVaughn Nixon, as his father, Lakers point guard Norm Nixon.

Below is a trailer for season one:

