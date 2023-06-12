

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

There have been countless talented actresses who have graced the silver screen with their exceptional performances and irresistible charisma. While beauty is subjective, some actresses have managed to capture the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide with their captivating allure. In this article, we will take a look at 10 of the sexiest actresses ever, whose timeless beauty and magnetic presence have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment.

1. Marilyn Monroe

No list of the sexiest actresses would be complete without the iconic Marilyn Monroe. With her blonde locks, hourglass figure, and seductive charm, Marilyn was the epitome of sensuality. Her performances in films like Some Like It Hot, The Seven Year Itch and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes showcased her magnetic appeal, making her an eternal sex symbol.

Marilyn’s The Seven Year Itch now streaming for $3.99 at Amazon Prime Video.

2. Sophia Loren

Hailing from Italy, Sophia Loren possessed an unmatched elegance and natural beauty. Her exotic looks and sizzling on-screen presence made her an international star. Known for her roles in movies like Two Women and Marriage Italian-Style, Loren exuded a magnetic allure that has stood the test of time.

Sophia’s Two Women is now streaming for free at Amazon Prime Video.

3. Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson’s enchanting beauty and versatile acting skills have made her a true standout in the industry. Her portrayal of Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has solidified her as a sex symbol. Johansson’s confidence, allure, and undeniable talent make her one of the sexiest actresses of our time. Other sexy showcases for Scarlett include Match Point, Lost in Translation and Don Jon.

Scarlett’s Match Point now streaming on Paramount+.

4. Elizabeth Taylor

Elizabeth Taylor’s violet eyes and alluring beauty made her an irresistible force in Hollywood. Her performances in films like Cleopatra, Butterfield 8 and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof cemented her status as a sex symbol. Taylor’s combination of raw sensuality and undeniable talent made her an unforgettable presence on screen.

Liz’s Butterfield 8 is now streaming for $3.19 at Amazon Prime Video.

5. Brigitte Bardot

Known for her sultry French appeal, Brigitte Bardot possessed a unique magnetism that drew audiences in. Her provocative performances in films like And God Created Woman and Contempt showcased her uninhibited sensuality. Bardot’s beauty and uninhibited charisma made her an icon of her era.

And God Created Woman is now streaming on Max.

6. Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie’s striking looks and captivating presence have made her one of the sexiest actresses of our time. Her performances in films like Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Mr. & Mrs. Smith displayed her fearless attitude and undeniable allure. Jolie’s combination of beauty, talent, and humanitarian work has solidified her as an enduring sex symbol. Other sexy showcases for Angelina: Wanted, Salt.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider now streaming on Hulu.

7. Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie’s vivacious charm, coupled with her undeniable beauty, has captivated audiences and established her as a rising star. Her performances in films like The Wolf of Wall Street, Babylon and I, Tonya have solidified her status as a sex symbol of her generation.

Margot’s The Wolf of Wall Street is now streaming on Paramount+.

8. Halle Berry

Halle Berry’s personality have made her a true standout in Hollywood. Her groundbreaking role in Monster’s Ball, for which she won an Academy Award, showcased her raw sensuality and exceptional acting skills. Berry’s confidence and alluring presence have earned her a spot among the sexiest actresses of all time. Other sexy showcases for Halle: Swordfish, Catwoman.

Halle’s Catwoman now streaming on Max.

9. Penélope Cruz

Penélope Cruz, with her smoldering looks and seductive gaze, has become an international symbol of beauty and sensuality. Her performances in films like Volver and Vicky Cristina Barcelona demonstrated her versatility and undeniable appeal. Cruz’s combination of talent and captivating charm has made her an icon of modern-day cinema.

Penelope’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona now streaming free on Tubi.

10. Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek’s fiery beauty and passionate performances have made her one of the sexiest actresses in Hollywood. Her role in Frida showcased her talent and earned her critical acclaim. Hayek’s exotic appeal and magnetic presence continue to captivate audiences around the world. Other sexy showcases for Salma: From Dusk Till Dawn, Desperado and 54.

Salma’s From Dusk Till Dawn now streaming on Hulu.

The selection of actresses and article were compiled by the TV Answer Man team and ChatGPT. Tomorrow, we present the 10 sexiest actors.

