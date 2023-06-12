

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

With last week’s reports of an alleged UFO crash in Las Vegas, and the subsequent alleged witness sighting of actual aliens in someone’s backyard, we thought this would be the ideal time to present our picks for the 10 best ‘aliens attack’ movies of all time. Maybe you can pick up a few pointers. Just in case. Enjoy.

1. Independence Day (1996)

Roland Emmerich’s classic blockbuster, Independence Day, remains a beloved staple in the alien invasion genre. The film follows humanity’s struggle against technologically advanced extraterrestrials bent on world domination. With gripping action sequences and iconic speeches, it’s an exhilarating ride from start to finish. The impressive cast includes Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Randy Quaid and Vivica Fox.

Now streaming on Starz.

2. War of the Worlds (2005)

Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of H.G. Wells’ novel is a masterclass in suspense and tension. Tom Cruise delivers a stellar performance as a father fighting to protect his children in the midst of an overwhelming alien onslaught. The film combines heart-pounding action with a profound exploration of human resilience.

Now streaming on Max.

3. District 9 (2009)

Neill Blomkamp’s thought-provoking sci-fi thriller offers a unique take on the genre. Set in a world where aliens are treated as second-class citizens, the film delves into themes of prejudice and social commentary. Its gritty realism and remarkable visual effects make for a riveting viewing experience.

Now streaming on Max.

4. Arrival (2016)

Denis Villeneuve’s Arrival defies conventions with its intelligent and introspective approach to alien encounters. Amy Adams gives a mesmerizing performance as a linguist tasked with deciphering an alien language. With its intricate storytelling and philosophical themes, the film leaves a lasting impact.

Now streaming on Paramount+.

5. The War of the Worlds (1953)

Considered a classic of the genre, this adaptation of H.G. Wells’ novel is a must-watch for any sci-fi enthusiast. With its groundbreaking special effects for its time and a compelling narrative, it stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of alien invasion stories.

Streaming now on Max.

6. Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Philip Kaufman’s remake of the 1956 film presents a chilling tale of alien infiltration. As people in a small town are replaced by emotionless duplicates, paranoia grips the survivors. The film’s tense atmosphere and superb performances make it a standout entry in the genre.

Streaming now on Max.

7. Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

This action-packed film, directed by Doug Liman, combines time loops and alien invasions in an exhilarating manner. Tom Cruise plays a military officer who relives the same day of a massive battle repeatedly, honing his skills to fight against an alien species. The film boasts impressive visuals and a captivating storyline.

Now streaming on Max.

8. The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951)

A true classic, this Robert Wise-directed film follows an alien visitor and his powerful robot as they issue an ultimatum to humanity. As it explores themes of nuclear war and humanity’s self-destructive nature, the movie remains relevant even today.

Now streaming on

9. Cloverfield (2008)

Presented as found footage, Cloverfield takes a unique approach to the alien invasion subgenre. A group of friends tries to survive a monstrous attack on New York City while documenting their experiences. The film’s gritty realism and intense suspense make it a standout entry.

Now streaming for free on Pluto TV.

10. Signs (2002)

M. Night Shyamalan’s Signs combines family drama with the eerie presence of extraterrestrial beings. Starring Mel Gibson, the film focuses on a former priest’s struggle to protect his family and make sense of mysterious crop circles. The film’s suspenseful atmosphere and emotional depth set it apart.

Now streaming on Max.

