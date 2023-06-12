

TV Answer Man, do you know the free stuff from Comcast this week? Which channels and shows? — Gina, Boston.

Gina, Comcast earlier this year announced that it was launching a new feature called, ‘Free This Week,’ that will provide Xfinity and Flex subscribers with a slate of free programming every week during the year.

The cable operator last week provided free programming from Starz, the premium channel. This week, there will be free shows from three different services, starting with the Lifetime Movie Club. The following Lifetime movies will be available for free:

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Whitney

Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Hear

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel

Love By the 10th Date (starring Kelly Rowland)

Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For (starring Toni Braxton)

Fallen Angels Murder Club: Heroes and Felons (starring Toni Braxton)

Betty & Coretta (starring Mary J. Blige)

From Revolt, the following shows will be free:

Caresha Please (series)

The Jason Lee Show (series)

Drink Champs: Happy Hour (series)

Big Facts (series)

Off Top (series)

REVOLT Black News (series)

The Best of… (specials)

Verified Videos: Pride Mix (special)



And from Qwest TV, the following archival concerts will be free:

Ella Fitzgerald – RTBF Archives 195

Quincy Jones Big Band – Live at the Alhambra, Paris – Part 2

John Coltrane Quartet – RTBF Archives 1965

The Crusaders – Live at Lugano Festival Jazz

BB King – Live in Nice – Part 1

Christian Scott – Live at Nice Jazz Festival

Gregory Porter “Liquid Spirit” – Live at Jazz à La Villette Festival

Robert Glasper Trio & special guest Bilal – Live at Jazz à la Villette Festival

Bilal – Live at Moods

Kokoroko – Live at Nancy Jazz Pulsations

Sun Ra: A Joyful Noise

Willie Dixon: I Am The Blues

Wynton Marsalis – Blood On The Fields

Saxophone Colossus: Sonny Rollins

Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown

To access the free titles, subscribers must go to Comcast’s On Demand menu on their Flex or X1 set-tops. (They are also available on the Xfinity Stream app and the Xumo XClass TV.) You can access that by saying ‘Free This Week’ into your voice remote or clicking on the Menu button on your remote to see a list of Menu options.

Gina, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

