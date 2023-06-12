By Phillip Swann
TV Answer Man, do you know the free stuff from Comcast this week? Which channels and shows? — Gina, Boston.
Gina, Comcast earlier this year announced that it was launching a new feature called, ‘Free This Week,’ that will provide Xfinity and Flex subscribers with a slate of free programming every week during the year.
The cable operator last week provided free programming from Starz, the premium channel. This week, there will be free shows from three different services, starting with the Lifetime Movie Club. The following Lifetime movies will be available for free:
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Whitney
Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Hear
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel
Love By the 10th Date (starring Kelly Rowland)
Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For (starring Toni Braxton)
Fallen Angels Murder Club: Heroes and Felons (starring Toni Braxton)
Betty & Coretta (starring Mary J. Blige)
From Revolt, the following shows will be free:
Caresha Please (series)
The Jason Lee Show (series)
Drink Champs: Happy Hour (series)
Big Facts (series)
Off Top (series)
REVOLT Black News (series)
The Best of… (specials)
Verified Videos: Pride Mix (special)
And from Qwest TV, the following archival concerts will be free:
Ella Fitzgerald – RTBF Archives 195
Quincy Jones Big Band – Live at the Alhambra, Paris – Part 2
John Coltrane Quartet – RTBF Archives 1965
The Crusaders – Live at Lugano Festival Jazz
BB King – Live in Nice – Part 1
Christian Scott – Live at Nice Jazz Festival
Gregory Porter “Liquid Spirit” – Live at Jazz à La Villette Festival
Robert Glasper Trio & special guest Bilal – Live at Jazz à la Villette Festival
Bilal – Live at Moods
Kokoroko – Live at Nancy Jazz Pulsations
Sun Ra: A Joyful Noise
Willie Dixon: I Am The Blues
Wynton Marsalis – Blood On The Fields
Saxophone Colossus: Sonny Rollins
Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown
To access the free titles, subscribers must go to Comcast’s On Demand menu on their Flex or X1 set-tops. (They are also available on the Xfinity Stream app and the Xumo XClass TV.) You can access that by saying ‘Free This Week’ into your voice remote or clicking on the Menu button on your remote to see a list of Menu options.
Gina, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!
