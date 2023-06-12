

Apple has cut the MLS Season Pass price by 50 percent with half of the soccer league’s season left. Apple TV+ subscribers can now get the pay package of games for $39 for the rest of the season while non Apple TV+ customers can order it for $49.

The cost of ordering MLS Season Pass by the month remains the same: $14.99 a month for non Apple TV+ subscribers and $12.99 a month for Apple TV+ subscribers. (An Apple TV+ sub costs $6.99 a month.)

The tech giant a year ago signed a 10-year agreement with MLS that will make Apple TV the carrier of every live league match starting with the 2023 season. Apple’s MLS Season Pass package features every live MLS regular season match, the entire playoffs and the Leagues Cup between MLS clubs and Mexico’s Liga MX. And there are no blackouts.

MLS Season Pass subscribers can watch games featuring English and Spanish broadcast crews and listen to each club’s home radio broadcast on the Apple TV app. All matches involving Canadian teams will be available in French.

Matches take place primarily on Saturdays and Wednesdays, with a few matches held on Sundays. For most matches, the start time will be 7:30 p.m. local time, with pregame coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Season Pass subscribers can watch match replays after the game is finished as well as highlight packages.

MLS and Apple have also combined to offer a free one-month trial to MLS Season Pass for new and returning MLS Season Pass subscribers. You can redeem the free offer here.

