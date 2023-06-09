

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

We recently published our articles on the best TV shows and movies of all time — and where you can stream them. Today, we take on the challenge of picking the 10 best movie directors of all time. Below is our list. Enjoy.

1. Alfred Hitchcock

Known as the “Master of Suspense,” Alfred Hitchcock revolutionized the thriller genre. With classics like “Psycho,” “Rear Window,” and “Vertigo,” he perfected the art of suspenseful storytelling, employing innovative camera techniques and meticulous attention to detail.

Psycho is now streaming on Netflix.

2. Stanley Kubrick

Kubrick’s uncompromising approach to filmmaking and meticulous attention to detail make him an icon of the medium. From the mind-bending “2001: A Space Odyssey” to the chilling “The Shining” and the war epic “Full Metal Jacket,” Kubrick’s films challenge conventions and push boundaries.

2001: A Space Odyssey is now streaming on Max.

3. Martin Scorsese

Scorsese is a master storyteller known for his gritty and character-driven films. With classics such as “Taxi Driver,” “Goodfellas,” and “The Departed,” he explores themes of crime, redemption, and the human condition with unflinching honesty and unparalleled craftsmanship.

Goodfellas is now streaming on Max.

4. Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg is a true visionary whose works have captivated audiences for decades. From the heartwarming “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” to the awe-inspiring “Jurassic Park” and the historical masterpiece “Schindler’s List,” Spielberg’s films combine technical excellence with emotional resonance.

Schindler’s List is streaming now on Vudu for $3.99.

5. Akira Kurosawa

Regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, Kurosawa revolutionized Japanese cinema. His samurai epics like “Seven Samurai” and “Rashomon” showcased his mastery of storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and exploration of moral dilemmas.

Seven Samurai is now streaming on Max.

6. Quentin Tarantino

Tarantino’s unique blend of violence, dark humor, and pop culture references have made him a cult favorite. With films like “Pulp Fiction,” “Reservoir Dogs,” and “Kill Bill,” Tarantino’s nonlinear narratives and stylized dialogues have left an indelible mark on modern cinema.

Reservoir Dogs is now streaming on Netflix.

7. Federico Fellini

Fellini is a true maestro of surrealism and dreamlike storytelling. With films like “La Dolce Vita” and “8½,” he pushed the boundaries of cinematic imagination, exploring themes of identity, fantasy, and the human condition.

81/2 is now streaming on Max.

8. Francis Ford Coppola

Coppola’s contributions to cinema, particularly “The Godfather” trilogy, have solidified his place among the greatest directors. Known for his meticulous attention to character development and complex narratives, Coppola’s films continue to resonate with audiences worldwide.

The Godfather is streaming now in 4K on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99.

9. Ingmar Bergman

Bergman is synonymous with introspective and deeply psychological storytelling. With works such as “Persona,” “The Seventh Seal,” and “Wild Strawberries,” Bergman explored existential themes and the complexities of human relationships, leaving an indelible mark on world cinema.

The Seventh Seal is streaming now on Max.

10. Christopher Nolan

Nolan’s innovative approach to storytelling and mastery of visual effects have cemented his position as one of the most influential contemporary directors. With mind-bending films like “Inception,” “The Dark Knight Trilogy,” and “Interstellar,” Nolan challenges audiences’ perceptions and blurs the line between reality and fiction.

The Dark Knight is now streaming on Max.

The director selections and article were compiled by the TV Answer Man team and ChatGPT.



