

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I still haven’t ordered the NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube TV. I almost did when it was discounted by $100 and now it’s discounted by $50. My question is do you think as we get closer to the beginning of the season, they will cut the price some more? Maybe back to $100 off or maybe even more? — Jerry, Peoria, Arizona.

Jerry, Google in April kicked off a $100 discount on the NFL Sunday Ticket for both YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels. The deal brought the base price to $249 and $349 respectively for the two services. The promotion was scheduled to end on Tuesday, June 6.

It actually ended the next day around 10 a.m. ET. But within minutes of its expiration, Google slapped a new promotional price on the Ticket. It’s now $50 off, bringing the base price for YouTube TV’s Ticket to $299 and YouTube Primetime Channels’ plan to $399.

The sudden succession of discounts prompted several readers to ask yours truly if Google will continue to do this in the months leading up to the regular season. Could Google be so worried about subscriptions that it will reduce the price even further? Perhaps even below the $249 base rate from April to June 6? Could we also see a university student discount before the season?

Some readers think if they just wait a bit longer, they might get an even better price on the Ticket and avoid subscribing to YouTube TV (at $72.99 a month) before the season starts.

We don’t know if Google isn’t happy with the early subscriber numbers. But we do know that Google says the $50 discount is good until September 19 and the company has a history of sticking to its time limits for promotions. Google would have to be very concerned about Ticket sales for it to preempt the current promotion and cut the price again before it’s over. It’s possible, but not likely.

As for the university student discount, that could happen. Google has said it’s under consideration. DIRECTV did offer a college student price break when it had the Ticket’s rights.

Jerry, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...