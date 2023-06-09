

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

NBC just announced that it has cancelled two shows, Young Rock and Grand Crew.

Young Rock, which aired for three seasons (2021-2023), was a sitcom based on the early life of actor and wrestler Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The show featured The Rock in the future as he was running for president with flashbacks to his days as a youth through college where he played football for the University of Miami.

Rotten Tomatoes, which tracks critical reviews, gave season one of Young Rock a strong score of 91 out of 100, based on 32 reviews.

“Young Rock is off to a solid start, and as a look into how The Rock became the baller he is today, it’s must-see TV,” the Collider said of season one.

But that apparently wasn’t enough to save the show from the network Grim Reaper. Young Rock was watched by fewer than two million viewers each episode in season three. That was down from season two when it was watched by more than three million viewers for each episode.

Grand Crew, also a sitcom, aired for two seasons and starred Echo Kellum as a hopeless romantic who thinks his entire life is a romantic comedy movie. Rotten Tomatoes also liked the show, giving it a score of 80. But that couldn’t help the ratings. Grand Crew’s now final episode in April drew its lowest rating of season two. (So much for the power of critics.)

