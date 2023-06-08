

TV Answer Man, do you know if YouTube TV will do the French Open in 4K? I know Fubo and DIRECTV have said they will. — Freddie, Arlington, Virginia.

Freddie, the 2023 French Open tennis tournament, which is also known as the Roland-Garros, today has begun the semifinals. (You can see the NBC Sports TV viewing schedule for more details.) DIRECTV and Fubo have both said they are doing the semifinals and finals in 4K.

But what about YouTube TV, you ask?

Answer: Yes.

YouTube TV will do one woman’s semifinal, one men’s semifinal and both the women’s and men’s finals in 4K, the live streaming service announced today. The women’s semifinals coverage began at 11 a.m. ET today with the men’s semifinals broadcast starting tomorrow at 11 a.m. ET. Then, on Saturday, the women’s final will start at 9 a.m. ET and the men’s final will be Sunday at 9 a.m. ET.

