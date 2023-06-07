

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

With game three of the NBA Finals scheduled for tonight, we thought this would be a great time to offer our picks for the 10 best basketball movies ever, and where you can stream them. While it seems like Hollywood once favored baseball movies, the roundball sport has made up for it in the last 20 years or so with some sparkling gems. Enjoy.

1. Hoosiers (1986)

Set in the 1950s, Hoosiers tells the true story of a small-town high school basketball team and their charismatic coach, played by Gene Hackman in one of his greatest roles ever. (Dennis Hopper is also a standout as Hackman’s alcoholic assistant coach.) This inspiring film celebrates the power of teamwork, determination, and the pursuit of a dream against all odds. And there’s nothing better than that last shot.

Now streaming for free on Tubi.

2. He Got Game (1998)

Directed by Spike Lee, He Got Game showcases the relationship between a highly talented high school basketball player (played surprisingly well by real-life NBA star Ray Allen) and his incarcerated father, played by Denzel Washington. This powerful film explores themes of family, forgiveness, and the pressures of the sports industry.

Now streaming for free on Tubi.

3. White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

Starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson, White Men Can’t Jump tells the story of two street basketball hustlers in Venice Beach who form an unlikely partnership. With its mix of humor and social commentary, this film challenges stereotypes and celebrates the love of the game.

Now streaming on Hulu.

4. Blue Chips (1994)

“Blue Chips provides a gritty look at the dark side of college basketball recruiting, starring Nick Nolte as a college coach who faces ethical dilemmas. This film exposes the pressures faced by coaches, players, and the compromises made in the pursuit of success. The film’s realism is enhanced with the use of real-life NBA players Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway in key roles. Former Boston Celtics great Bob Cousy plays the college’s athletic director. (And he never misses!)

Now streaming on Paramount+.

5. Coach Carter (2005)

Based on a true story, Coach Carter features Samuel L. Jackson as a high school basketball coach who values education and discipline above all else. This film inspires with its powerful message of perseverance, self-belief, and the importance of academic success.

Now streaming on Paramount+.

6. Glory Road (2006)

Set against the backdrop of the civil rights movement, Glory Road recounts the true story of the 1966 Texas Western College basketball team, the first all-black starting lineup to win an NCAA national championship. It shines a light on racial barriers and the triumph of unity and equality. Great performance by Josh Lucas as the head coach.

Now streaming for free on Tubi.

7. Semi-Pro (2008)

Will Ferrell leads the charge in this hilarious comedy about the fictional ABA basketball team, the Flint Tropics. Semi-Pro captures the spirit of the 1970s and the quirky world of professional basketball, providing laughs and memorable moments along the way. And there’s nothing funnier than the Wilt Chamberlain line.

Now streaming on Max.

8. Hoop Dreams (1994)

Hoop Dreams is a gripping and emotionally resonant documentary that captures the dreams, struggles, and realities of two young basketball players from inner-city Chicago. Directed by Steve James, the film delves deep into the lives of Arthur Agee and William Gates as they navigate the challenges of pursuing their hoop dreams while facing societal pressures, family dynamics, and the harsh realities of the competitive basketball world. With remarkable intimacy and authenticity, Hoop Dreams explores themes of race, class, and the American Dream, painting a poignant and thought-provoking portrait of the human spirit and the power of perseverance.

Now streaming for free on Tubi.

9. Love & Basketball (2000)

Blending romance and sports, Love & Basketball follows the lives of two childhood friends (Omar Epps, Sanaa Lathan) and their shared passion for the game. This heartfelt film explores themes of love, ambition, and the challenges faced by women in the world of basketball.

Now streaming for $3.99 on Amazon Prime Video.

10. Hustle (2022)

Adam Sandler’s Netflix movie Hustle is a hilarious and entertaining ride from start to finish. Sandler’s comedic timing and wit shine through as he portrays a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who stumbles upon a talented player overseas. The film’s clever writing and Sandler’s effortless charm keep the audience engaged throughout, and the chemistry between the cast members adds an extra layer of enjoyment. With its heartwarming moments and laugh-out-loud humor, Hustle is a must-watch for fans of Sandler’s signature style and anyone in need of a feel-good comedy.

Streaming now on Netflix.

The selection of movies and article were compiled and researched by the TV Answer Man team and ChatGPT.

