Based on a True Story, the Peacock original eight-episode comedy/thriller series, will premiere tomorrow (June 8). The series stars Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina as a down-on-their-luck married couple who start a podcast about a serial killer — featuring interviews with the actual serial killer. The ‘true crime’ farce sounds a bit farfetched but the trailer looks funny and Cuoco is a true comedy star.

But is the show any good? Rotten Tomatoes, which tracks critical reviews, currently gives Based on a True Story a score of 73 out of a possible 100, based on 11 reviews. Here is a sampling of the reviews, and a show trailer. Enjoy.

“The fun lies in the series’ send-up of the frenzy that true crime has inspired.” — TV Guide.

“Places the main characters in a no-win situation that shifts from amusingly morbid to unpleasantly nasty without the range of quirky characters that makes Only Murders in the Building so enjoyable to watch.” — CBR.

“Breezy, sex-obsessed and pleasingly perverse, “Based on a True Story” is the satire the true crime media business deserves.” — San Francisco Chronicle.

“Runs out of ideas before it can achieve its ‘Only Murders in Mar Vista’ aspirations.” — Hollywood Reporter.

“If you love true crime, you’ll love this show; if you hate true crime, you’ll love this show.” — Paste Magazine.

“What begins as a wacky but thinly sketched genre parody quickly finds its legs, thanks to Cuoco and Messina’s pair of committed, wired performances.” — The Daily Beast.

“Well-acted, well-written, and absolutely enjoyable. Based On A True Story is a dark comedy you won’t want to miss.” — Cultured Vultures.

“…sticks the landing in terms of offering a twisty-turny narrative that’s firmly embedded in the on-going financial panic that most ordinary people are currently experiencing on a day to day basis…” — Film-authority.com

