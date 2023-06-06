

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I saw your piece on DIRECTV doing the U.S. Open golf tournament in 4K. Do you know if YouTube TV will have it in 4K? — Dale, Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Dale, you’re right. DIRECTV plans to deliver 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) coverage of next week’s U.S. Open golf tournament from the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles.

The tournament, which will take place from Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18, will also be available in high-def on NBC, USA Network and Peacock. NBC says it plans to provide more than 200 hours of live high-def coverage. See the TV schedule below.

But what about YouTube TV, you ask? Will the live streaming service offer the event in 4K, too?

Answer: Yes.

Like DIRECTV, YouTube TV will offer 4K HDR coverage of holes 6, 14 and 15 on each day of the tournament. The streamer last year also provided 4K broadcasts of the annual event.

DIRECTV and Fubo this weekend will also offer 4K coverage of the French Open tennis tournament. But we have not received confirmation yet from YouTube TV regarding its 4K plans for the French Open.

You can see a schedule of NBC Sports’ planned TV coverage of the U.S. Open golf tournament below:

Date Peacock USA Network NBC/Peacock Thursday, June 15 *9:40 a.m. – 1 p.m. 1-8 p.m. 8-11 p.m. Friday, June 16 *9:40 a.m. – 1 p.m. 1-8 p.m. 8-11 p.m. Saturday, June 17 1-11 p.m. Sunday, June 18 12-1 p.m. 1-10 p.m.

*Coverage will begin shortly before the first scheduled tee time.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

