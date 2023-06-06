

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Today is the 79th anniversary of D-Day, the day the Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy in France which ultimately led to the liberation of France and the rest of Europe that was occupied by Nazi Germany. In honor of that occasion, we present our picks for the 10 best war movies of all time and where you can stream them. Enjoy. And respect.

1. Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Directed by Steven Spielberg, this World War II masterpiece immerses viewers in the visceral horrors of the D-Day invasion. With stunning cinematography, a captivating narrative, and Tom Hanks’ brilliant performance, Saving Private Ryan stands as a testament to the sacrifices made by soldiers.

Streaming now on Paramount+.

2, Apocalypse Now (1979)

Francis Ford Coppola’s cinematic tour de force takes us on a hallucinatory journey into the heart of darkness during the Vietnam War. Anchored by Marlon Brando’s iconic portrayal of Colonel Kurtz, this film explores the moral complexities of war in an unforgettable way.

Currently unavailable via streaming. Here’s the 4K Blu-ray.

3. Full Metal Jacket (1987)

Stanley Kubrick’s harrowing depiction of the Vietnam War offers a stark portrayal of the dehumanizing effects of military training. With its unflinching realism and remarkable performances, particularly by R. Lee Ermey as the fearsome drill instructor, Full Metal Jacket remains an enduring classic.

Streaming now on Max.

4. Paths of Glory (1957)

Also directed by Stanley Kubrick, this powerful anti-war film examines the absurdity and futility of conflict through the lens of World War I. Kirk Douglas delivers a captivating performance as a colonel defending soldiers wrongly accused of cowardice, highlighting the injustices of war.

Streaming now for free on Pluto TV.

5. Dunkirk (2017)

Director Christopher Nolan’s gripping retelling of the evacuation of British forces from Dunkirk during World War II is a masterclass in tension and storytelling. With its innovative narrative structure, breathtaking visuals, and Hans Zimmer’s haunting score, Dunkirk creates an immersive experience that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

Streaming now on Hulu.

6. The Deer Hunter (1978)

This emotionally charged film by director Michael Cimino examines the devastating impact of the Vietnam War on a group of friends from a small Pennsylvania town. With its unforgettable performances by Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken, and Meryl Streep, The Deer Hunter delves deep into the psychological and emotional toll of war.

Streaming now for $3.99 on Amazon Prime Video.

7, Platoon (1986)

Director Oliver Stone’s semi-autobiographical film draws from his own experiences in Vietnam, presenting a gritty and unflinching portrayal of the war. With a stellar ensemble cast, including Charlie Sheen, Willem Dafoe, and Tom Berenger, Platoon offers a visceral depiction of the moral and psychological conflicts faced by soldiers.

Streaming now on Max.

8. The Thin Red Line (1998)

Director Terrence Malick’s poetic exploration of the Battle of Guadalcanal during World War II is a visually stunning and introspective film. With an ensemble cast that includes Sean Penn, Jim Caviezel, and Nick Nolte, The Thin Red Line delves into the profound questions of human existence and the nature of war.

Streaming now on Starz On Demand.

9. Black Hawk Down (2001)

Directed by Ridley Scott, this intense and gritty film recounts the ill-fated US military operation in Somalia. With its realistic battle sequences and a talented ensemble cast, including Josh Hartnett and Ewan McGregor, Black Hawk Down offers an unflinching portrayal of the chaos and heroism of modern warfare.

Streaming now on Netflix.

10. Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Director David Lean’s epic masterpiece chronicles the life of T.E. Lawrence during World War I and his pivotal role in the Arab Revolt against the Ottoman Empire. With its grand scale, breathtaking cinematography, and Peter O’Toole’s iconic performance, “Lawrence of Arabia” remains an unparalleled achievement in cinematic storytelling.

Streaming now on Max.

The selection of movies and article were compiled by the TV Answer Man team and ChatGPT.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...