TV Answer Man, I haven’t noticed any new Comcast free channels lately. Do you know if it will have one this week? — Gina, Boston.

Gina, Comcast earlier this year announced that it was launching a new feature called, ‘Free This Week,’ that will provide Xfinity and Flex subscribers with a slate of free programming every week during the year.

While the weekly offerings have not always been sterling, this week is a definite winner with free TV shows and movies from Starz, the premium channel. The free Starz programming will include shows such as Outlander, Blindspotting, Power Book II, Power, Laramie, Lonesome Dove, Black Sails, The Girlfriend Experience, Magic City and American Gods (among others), and movies such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, Guardians of the Galaxy, Alice, Bad Boys For Life, The Equalizer, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, The Gambler and Captain America: The Winter Soldier (among many others.)

The streaming service will be available for free via Xfinity/Comcast from June 5 and June 11. Starz normally costs $8.99 a month when ordered from your Xfinity service.

To access the free titles, subscribers must go to Comcast’s On Demand menu on their Flex or X1 set-tops. (They are also available on the Xfinity Stream app and the Xumo XClass TV.) You can access that by saying ‘Free This Week’ into your voice remote or clicking on the Menu button on your remote to see a list of Menu options.

Gina, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

