

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

The blockbuster of blockbusters, Avatar: The Way of Water, will debut on Disney+ and Max on Wednesday (June 7.) The Best Picture nominee, which was directed by James Cameron, stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis and Kate Winslet. The film is set in the world of Pandora 10 years after the original Avatar movie, which premiered in theaters in 2009.

Below is the Max press release on the streaming premiere, and a movie trailer. Enjoy.

Max to Debut James Cameron’s Global Phenomenon “Avatar: The Way of Water” on June 7

In addition to streaming on Max, the movie will be available to stream on Disney+ on June 7.

Nominated for numerous Academy Awards(R) including Best Picture, AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER became the third highest-grossing film of all time worldwide and set a new benchmark for visual effects. Produced by Cameron and his longtime partner Jon Landau, the 20th Century Studios-Lightstorm Entertainment production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis and Kate Winslet. Joining the illustrious adult cast are talented newcomers Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass and Jack Champion. The screenplay is by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, with story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film’s executive producers.

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER reaches new heights and explores undiscovered depths as James Cameron returns to the world of Pandora in this emotionally packed action adventure. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER launches the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. All of this against the backdrop of the breathtaking seascapes of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na’vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...