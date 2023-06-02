

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Peacock today has added Shooting Stars, an original movie chronicling the rapid rise of a certain high school basketball legend named LeBron James. Based on a Buzz Bissinger book, the movie promises to reveal the highs and low of becoming a phenom at such an early age as well as James’ struggle to stay grounded while achieving his dream.

But is Shooting Stars any good? Rotten Tomatoes, which tracks critical reviews, currently gives the film a score of 50 out of a possible 100, based on 12 reviews. Here is a sampling of the reviews, and a movie trailer. Enjoy.

“Falls into a ciché, Lebron James centered rise and fall tale when the camaraderie among friends (and spreading the story among them) touching on how their actions influenced and shaped the future NBA superstar is more compelling.” – Flickering Myth.

“It is an inspiring story, no surprise, told with a great deal of warmth.” — The Wall Street Journal.

“Plays more like an extended highlights reel than a story.” — UPI.

“For what it sets out to do, detailing the bond of young boys under surreal circumstances, “Shooting Stars” is a relatively sturdy retelling.” – New York Times.

“A good cast and some impressively played, staged, filmed and edited basketball come together in this over-familiar feel-good sports drama about the relationships, influences, missteps and triumphs of the formative years of LeBron James.” — Movie Nation.

“Mostly hits its shots.” – The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s refreshing for a sports biopic not to try to glorify or romanticize its subjects.” – Common Sense Media,

To read more reviews of Shooting Stars at Rotten Tomatoes, click here.

