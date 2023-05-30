

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Max (and HBO) last night added a new original film, called Reality, starring Sydney Sweeney. The drama tells the real-life story of U.S. intelligence agent Reality Winner who was investigated for leaking a classified report about alleged Russian interference in the 2016 elections. The movie, which was adapted from a Broadway play, focuses on the intense interrogation of Winner and whether the government, or Winner, overstepped their boundaries.

Sounds intriguing. But is the movie any good? Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives Reality a big-time score of 95 out of a possible 100, based on 21 reviews. Below is a sample of the reviews, and a movie trailer. Enjoy.

“An extraordinary thriller that mines boatloads of tension from its own sparseness.” — Mashable.

“Though its real-life story ultimately proves a little too one-note, it makes up for its thinness with a powerhouse lead turn from Sydney Sweeney as a woman caught in a nerve-wracking mess of her own making.” — The Daily Beast.

“An impressive and unnerving piece of work.” — RogerEbert.com.

“Though purposefully small in its scope, this film is a terrific showcase for the 25-year-old Sydney Sweeney.” — TV Guide.

“Reality is a chilling & clinical look at the surveillance state & a fraught time for the US, with a transformative performance from Sweeney.” — Screen Rant.

“While the action unfolds over less than two hours in a semblance of real time, the spiral of tragedy feels full-bodied, no matter where you stand on Winner’s actions.” — Hollywood Reporter.

“Reality can be stranger than fiction, but “Reality” fuses the two to become stranger, and more riveting, still.” — Variety.

“Not only is “Reality” inventively mounted and extraordinarily tense, but it proves something we already knew deep down: that Sydney Sweeney is the real deal.” — IndieWire.

To learn more about the Reality Winner case, read this USA Today story.

To read more reviews of the Reality movie at Rotten Tomatoes, click here.

