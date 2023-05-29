

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

If you’re looking for price breaks, particularly if you are a sports fan, there are two important dates to keep in mind.

May 28

1. Roku today will end its ‘National Streaming Day’ promotion for three free months of Apple TV+. The deal, which began last week, requires you to redeem the three month offer in the Apple TV+ app on any Roku device. You also must have an Apple ID, which can be obtained at the Apple web site if you don’t have one.

This is a great way to watch Apple TV+’s Friday night MLB doubleheaders for free from now until September. The games otherwise would require a subscription to the streaming service which costs $6.99 a month. In addition to the MLB games, Apple TV+ features an award-winning lineup of original shows and movies including Ted Lasso (more incentive for sports fans), Slow Horses, Silo and Severance.

June 6

2. YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels are offering a $100 discount on the NFL Sunday Ticket until June 6, which means you have just eight days left to get in on the action for less money.

If YouTube TV subscribers don’t get the Ticket by June 6, the current $249 base price jumps to $349 and the bundle price (with the RedZone) rises from $289 to $389.

If you order the Sunday Ticket separately via YouTube’s Primetime Channels, which does not require a YouTube TV subscription, the presale price is $349 for the season. If you wait until after June 6, the price jumps to $449. YouTube Primetime Channels viewers will have to pay $389 for the Ticket bundle if they order by June 6 and $489 after June 6.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...