TV Answer Man, big sports night tonight and I will be away from home at a dinner party. Do you know if you can stream the Celtics-Heat and the Golden Knights-Stars games on my phone? Without paying money?! — Vin, Fort Worth, Texas.

Vin, what a sports night it is! The Boston Celtics will attempt to make history tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT) by being the first NBA playoff team ever to come back from a 3-0 deficit when they host the Miami Heat in game seven at the Boston Garden. And the Vegas Golden Knights will try to close out its Western Conference final series against the Dallas Stars at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

It’s a great time to have two TVs side by side or subscribe to a service that offers multi-view. (Multiple channels on the screen at the same time.) But what if you’re like Vin and you’re stuck at a dinner party? Do you have any options to watch either game? For free?

Answer: Yes.

You could get a free trial to a live streaming service that carries both TNT and ESPN. YouTube TV and DIRECTV Stream would be good options since they both have free trials while Sling TV does not. Fubo has a free trial but it does not carry TNT.

Or if you already have a subscription to a TV service that carries TNT and ESPN, you could use your password and user name to watch the games on the TNT and Watch ESPN apps. There’s no extra charge.

You also could watch the game on the ESPN+ app, but that costs $9.99 a month with no free trial.

Vin, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

