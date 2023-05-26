

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Mary Tyler Moore became an American icon for her groundbreaking role in the classic 1970s comedy, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, as well as her hilarious turn as Laura Petrie in The Dick Van Dyke Show. But the actress/comedienne didn’t always have a smile on her face behind the scenes as she battled various physical and mental health issues. HBO and Max tonight at 8 p.m. ET will debut a new documentary on MTM’s life, called Being Mary Tyler Moore, which promises to provide the full account of an amazing career and life.

But is the two-hour documentary any good? Rotten Tomatoes, which tracks critical reviews, this morning gives the show a score of 91 out of 100, based on 11 reviews. Here is a sampling of the reviews, and a show trailer. Enjoy.

"We catch a glimpse of her sorrows and frustrations, of disappointments and deaths (and, yes, of that stinker where she played a nun who swoons for Elvis). But the film itself is so smitten by Moore that it skips over the worst of her self-inflicted wounds." — New York Times. "Being Mary Tyler Moore does have its revelations… But a viewer might wonder why now, and when will it be over." — The Wall Street Journal. (The only reviewer to pan it.) "Directed by James Adolphus, Being Mary Tyler Moore relies on old interviews with Moore, who died in 2017, and new off-camera interviews that Adolphus layers in as voice-overs." — Chicago Tribune. "Some people have spunk, sure, and some people have timing. Mary Tyler Moore, "a human being first," had the very best of both." — San Francisco Chronicle. "Above all, Being Mary Tyler Moore is fun. It's likely that if you are watching this documentary, Moore means something special to you, and this film is sure to cover the moments that made her and these shows so popular." — Collider. "To watch Laura Petrie and Mary Richards (and Beth from Ordinary People) in action is to invariably come away with boundless respect. Adolphus and his documentary understand that." — Hollywood Reporter. To read more reviews of the documentary at Rotten Tomatoes, click here.

