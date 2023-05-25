

By Phillip Swann

Paramount+ and Showtime will merge on June 27, but you can get a bundle of the two services now for just $5.99 a month for three months.

The bundle, which is normally $11.99 a month, includes both the Paramount+ Premium plan (no ads) and Showtime.

The Paramount+ Premium plan includes your local CBS station live, 24/7 live news from CBS affiliates and tens of thousands of movies and show episodes such as Tulsa King with Sylvester Stallone and Rabbit Hole with Kiefer Sutherland.

Showtime is home to original programs such as Yellowjackets, Dexter, Waco, Your Honor and Billions as well as movies such as The Fabelmans and Pearl.

The 50 percent off deal, which will be available until June 4, is only good for new subscribers.

In related news, Peacock, the NBC-owned streaming service, is now offering its Peacock Premium plan for $19.99 for one year, a $30 discount over the regular annual price of $49.99. You can get the discount by inputting the code, SUMMEROFPEACOCK, at checkout.

The deal is available until June 12 and it’s only good for new customers, not existing ones.

The Premium package, which includes ads, provides more than 80,000 hours of programming plus hit movies and live sports including recent theatrical films, Notre Dame football, NFL games, MLB Sunday morning games and more. Peacock is also the exclusive home of the soap opera, Days of Our Lives.

The streamer’s Premium Plus plan, which does not include ads, remains at $9.99 a month or $99.99 annually. You can also subscribe to Premium for $4.99 a month.

The reduced price will revert to the regular rate once the 12 months are over. (You can cancel your membership at any time.)

The deal might be of interest to Comcast video and Internet subscribers who will lose their free Peacock subscription on June 26. See this article for more details.

Hulu now has a $2 a month deal for three months. That deal doesn’t end until May 27.

And Roku is giving away Apple TV+ for free for three months. The Apple deal doesn’t end until May 29, 2023. (See terms of the promotions at the Roku web site.)

— Phillip Swann

