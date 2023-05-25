

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Arnold Schwarzenegger may be 76 but the actor/politician/bodybuilder still has a few tricks up his sleeve. He is starring in his first TV series ever on Netflix, debuting today. The show, called Fubar, features Arnold as a CIA operative who discovers that his daughter works for the company as well. Comic and action hijinks soon ensue.

But is Fubar any good? Rotten Tomatoes, which tracks critical reviews, this morning gives the show a score of just 40 out of 100, based on 15 reviews. Here is a sampling of the reviews, and a show trailer. Enjoy.

“FUBAR won’t score many points for ingenuity… but as a by-the-numbers action-comedy series, it’s another encouraging step for Netflix cutting into Amazon’s slice of the Dad Television market.” — The Ringer.

“Fubar falls into the category of ‘not great, but a great deal of fun’.” — Daily Telegraph (UK)

“He has more or less joined a mediocre Arnold Schwarzenegger cover band that can’t quite stay on key, but it’s hard not to occasionally smile at seeing him still trying to play the hits at his age.” — Rolling Stone.

“More a SNAFU than anything else.” — Hollywood Reporter.

“FUBAR is a violent, virtually laugh-free disaster filled with cheap sexual humor, standard-issue action sequences and paper-thin characters. Get to the chopper and flee this one instantly.” — Chicago Sun-Times.

“Had all the potential to give Schwarzenegger a new action-comedy vehicle as a streaming series. Unfortunately, it’s as tired as lame generation gap comedies already were in the ’80s.” — UPI.

“Yet again, Schwarzenegger shows the viewer that he is chiefly a comedian.” — Guardian.

To read more reviews of Fubar at Rotten Tomatoes, click here.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...