

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I thought everyone who had 4K was supposed to get 4K with the new Max service. I can’t get the 4K titles, just the HD. What’s the deal with that? — Garry, Milwaukee.

Garry, HBO Max yesterday changed its name to just Max, dropping the HBO, and expanding its lineup which now includes more than 1,000 show episodes and movies in 4K. Some titles are available in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

However, some HBO Max subscribers say they are having difficulty accessing the new 4K titles, even though they had the 4K plan before the switch, and Warner Bros. Discovery said they would continue to get 4K programming for at least six months after the switch to Max. (New customers have to pay $19.99 for the 4K plan, but previous HBO Max customers with the 4K plan can still just pay $15.99 a month for 4K.)

There have also been reports that AT&T customers who get Max (and HBO Max before) are particularly having issues with 4K, although they were supposed to get the six-month grace period, too.

Click to see Amazon’s latest discounts on Home Products.

Let me first say that I am an AT&T customer who gets Max with my wireless plan. And I have the expanded 4K lineup on my Roku Ultra Max app. So there has not been a policy change for AT&T subscribers since the six-month edict was handed down last month. If there were, I wouldn’t have the additional 4K titles in my lineup.

But there’s also no doubt that Max has had some technical glitches since yesterday’s launch and they could be responsible for the missing 4K programs.

Here’s a few things to try if you’re having trouble accessing 4K on Max:

1. Go to your HBO Max app and update it. This is what I did yesterday on my Roku. I did not download a new Max app. The HBO Max seamlessly converted to Max, including all the 4K titles.

2. If you can’t do that, try deleting the Max app and reinstalling it. It might need a refresh to bring up the additional programming, including 4K. You might also need to reset your device.

3. Make sure your streaming device supports 4K on Max. Not every device does. Here’s the list:

Amazon Fire TV

Android TVs

Apple TV 4K

AirPlay 2-compatible 4K TVs

Cox Contour 2 and Contour Stream Player

Google Chromecast Ultra and Chromecast with Google TV

4K LG Smart TVs

iPhone and iPad

PlayStation 5

Roku Ultra, Roku Ultra LT, Roku Streaming Stick 4K+, Roku Streaming Stick 4K, Roku Streaming Stick+, Roku Express 4K+, Roku Express 4K, Roku Premiere+, Roku Premiere, Roku Smart Soundbar, Roku Streambar, Roku 4K TVs, Roku 8K TVs, and Roku 4

Samsung Tizen 4K TVs

VIZIO 4K Smart TVs

Xfinity X1 (Xi6) and Flex

If your device is on the list, and you subscribed to the $15.99 plan on HBO Max, and you still can’t get 4K, then contact Max support.

Garry, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...