Apple TV+ this Wednesday (May 24) will add Platonic, a new comedy series starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne as two former best friends who reconnect in mid-life but soon learn that their comfortable friends-only chemistry may have changed. With the multi-talented Rogen and Byrne, who played a married couple in the movies, Neighbors and Neighbors 2, Apple should have a hit on their hands. But is Platonic any good? Rotten Tomatoes, which tracks critical reviews, currently gives the show a perfect 100, based on 10 reviews. Below is a sampling of the reviews, and a show trailer. Enjoy.

“Clever, funny, insightful and immediately addictive…” — Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times.

“Poignantly pithy in its approach to aging, Platonic is held together by two effortlessly performances from Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen. Old friends who re-connect and remember what makes friendships work.” — Martin Carr, Yahoo Movies.

“Platonic doesn’t break any molds, but it’s nice to see another example of a breezy comedy that’s not afraid to let its characters be human and even unlikable at times.” — Cindy White, AV Club.

“The series’ willingness to meet its messy characters where they are yields a fun, funny, surprisingly nuanced exploration of early middle age.” — Angie Han, Hollywood Reporter.

“If you’re expecting “When Harry Met Sally 2.0” you will be disappointed in how Will and Syvia’s relationship plays out. But, if you want a modern twist on those ideas, “Platonic” is an engaging watch.” — Lauren Sarner, New York Post.

“Rogen and Byrne’s rapport as they seamlessly navigate the many highs and incredible lows that come with having a best friend in adulthood makes for one of the strongest new TV shows of the year.” — Collider.

“Platonic would be unremarkable if it weren’t for the indisputable charisma of its leads, who use their comfortable comic chemistry to wring decent laughs out of a tenuous premise.” — Kristen Baldwin, Entertainment Weekly.

