TV Answer Man, any news on the free channel this week on Comcast? The Apple TV one was very disappointing. — Gina, Boston.

Gina, Comcast earlier this year announced that it was launching a new feature called, ‘Free This Week,’ that will provide Xfinity and Flex subscribers with a slate of free programming every week during the year.

The free shows and movies on Comcast continue this week with programming from Hi-YAH, Xumo Play and Kocowa in honor of AAPI (Asian-American Pacific Heritage) month. The Asian-themed programming featured this week include films such as Hansan: Rising Dragonon (Hi-YAH), martial arts films from the Wu Tang Collection available on Xumo Play, and the Korean series, Taxi Driver 2, on Kocowa. (No, it’s not the Robert De Niro one.)

The AAPI-themed shows will be available for free via Xfinity/Comcast from May 22 through May 28. (Hi YAH is normally $3.99 a month with a seven-day free trial. Kocowa is usually $6.99 a month with a 14-day free trial.)

To access the free titles, subscribers must go to Comcast’s On Demand menu on their Flex or X1 set-tops. (They are also available on the Xfinity Stream app and the Xumo XClass TV.) You can access that by saying ‘Free This Week’ into your voice remote or clicking on the Menu button on your remote to see a list of Menu options.

Gina, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

