

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

With the Diamond Sports bankruptcy, and the apparent slow but sure exit of the AT&T-named regional sports networks, the future of the RSN is on everyone’s mind. But what is their past? When did the RSN first start and why? And, for those unfamiliar with RSNs, what exactly is it? We asked our favorite Artificial Intelligence engine, ChatGPT, for some explanations and historical perspective, which just might give us some guidance as to what will happen with these things. Below is the AI response, which, as always, was fact-checked and edited by the human TV Answer Man team. Enjoy.



In the vast landscape of sports broadcasting, one particular type of network holds a distinct place: the Regional Sports Network (RSN). These channels have played a crucial role in delivering local sports content to avid fans in specific geographic areas. Understanding the significance of regional sports networks requires a glance back at their origins and the first RSN that paved the way for this broadcasting phenomenon.

Defining a Regional Sports Network

A regional sports network, often abbreviated as RSN, is a specialized television channel dedicated to broadcasting sports content relevant to a specific region or metropolitan area. These networks focus primarily on providing coverage of local professional and collegiate sports teams, bringing live games, analysis, interviews, and other related programming to fans within their designated regions. The programming lineup of a Regional Sports Network varies based on the contractual agreements between the network and the sports franchises within its coverage area.

The Genesis of Regional Sports Networks

The concept of Regional Sports Networks emerged in the 1980s when cable television began gaining prominence across the United States. The increasing number of cable TV subscribers provided a unique opportunity to target specific local markets with dedicated sports programming. The advent of satellite technology also contributed to the growth of RSNs, enabling broader distribution beyond cable systems’ physical limitations.

The First Regional Sports Network: Madison Square Garden Network (MSG)

The Madison Square Garden Network (MSG) holds the distinction of being the first regional sports network. Established in 1969, MSG began its journey as a subscription-based channel serving a small number of subscribers in the New York metropolitan area. (See this New York Times article on the MSG launch.) Initially, the network focused on delivering live coverage of New York Knicks basketball games and New York Rangers hockey games held at Madison Square Garden. In the late 1970s, MSG was able to broaden its audience with the advent of cable television.

MSG’s success as the pioneer of Regional Sports Networks set the stage for similar channels to emerge across the United States. Other regional sports networks quickly followed suit, including Prism in Philadelphia and SportsChannel (later rebranded as Fox Sports Net) which expanded their coverage to other major cities and regions. There were also regional channels such as Home Team Sports, a pay TV service in the Washington/Baltimore area that offered Baltimore Orioles games.

The Impact and Evolution of Regional Sports Networks

Regional sports networks have become integral to the sports media landscape, providing fans with unparalleled access to their favorite local teams and fostering a strong sense of community around sports. These networks offer comprehensive coverage of live games, pre and post-game shows, analysis, in-depth interviews, documentaries, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

Over the years, regional sports networks have continued to evolve technologically and expand their coverage areas. Advances in digital streaming and mobile applications have allowed fans to access live games and additional content on various devices, enhancing the viewing experience and convenience.

The Current Day Troubles of RSNs

Over the years, the RSNs have paid enormous sums to teams and leagues for the rights to carry their games. The arrangement had been a success for some time but is now under challenge because the pay TV operators have been losing subscribers due to cord cutting. Pay TV ops pay the RSNs to carry the channels, but the fees are based on how many subscribers can actually access them. With subscribers numbers declining, the RSN carriage fees have fallen as well. But the RSNs are still on the hook for what they agreed to pay the leagues and teams for the broadcast rights. This is why Diamond Sports declared bankruptcy. The company’s carriage fees are no longer matching the fees it must pay the teams for the rights. It’s unclear if this scenario will play out with other RSNs, but it’s possible in the coming months and years.

Conclusion

Regional sports networks have revolutionized the way fans consume sports content, allowing them to connect with their local teams and immerse themselves in the excitement of live games. But it remains to be seen if the RSN economic model can be modified to allow it to sustain itself in an era of streaming and declining pay TV subscriptions.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...