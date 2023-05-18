

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Hulu tomorrow will debut White Man Can’t Jump, a remake of the 1992 comedy/drama film starring Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes as basketball hustlers in Venice Beach. This Hulu original movie version has Sinqua Walls and rapper Jack Harlow in the Wesley and Woody roles. It’s a tall order to top the classic, but Kenya Barris (Black-ish, You People) is a co-writer so that’s a good sign.

But is the basketball movie any good? Rotten Tomatoes, which tracks critical reviews, currently gives the new White Men Can’t Jump a lowly score of 29 out of a possible 100, based on 17 reviews. Sounds like the movie is the cinematic equivalent of an air ball.

Below is a sample of the reviews, and a movie trailer. Enjoy.

“Director of photography Tommy Maddox-Upshaw captures LA vistas in full golden-hour splendor. Marcelo Zarvos’s score is an unspoiled mix of old school and new. But none of it saves a film that undermines its own premise.” — Guardian.

“While the new version works fine on its own merits, compared to Shelton’s film the storytelling feels too labored.” — Los Angeles Times.

“Feels less like a desecration than a missed opportunity. And as missed opportunities go, it’s pretty serious.” — New York Times.

“This thing should be light on its feet, fleet and fast and fun. Instead, it drags down the court, taking plenty of shots, but never quite sinking any of them.” — IndieWire.

“White Men Can’t Jump doesn’t have much vertical, but it’s enough to get the job done.” — The Ringer.

“The material doesn’t want any hard edges, and direction is mostly pushover, looking to coast on brand recognition of the 1992 picture, not reinvent its sport/buddy film possibilities.” — Blu-ray.com.

“There isn’t a single change in Calmatic’s “White Men Can’t Jump” that isn’t for the worse.” — The Daily Beast.

Ouch. To read more reviews of the movie at Rotten Tomatoes, click here.



