It’s hard to find a TV these days that isn’t a 4K TV. But Amazon’s top-selling TV today is not a 4K set, but a regular old HDTV.

This Vizio 40-inch 1080p HDTV today is outselling every other TV at the e-commerce site, including 4K TVs from companies such as Sony, LG and Samsung. The Vizio TV, which was first released in 2022, is available for $168, which is 27 percent off its regular price.

The second best-selling TV today is a 50-inch Amazon Fire 4K TV while an Insignia 50-inch 4K TV is third. You can see the complete list here.

It would seem that consumers, at least the ones shopping today at Amazon, have a need for an inexpensive TV regardless of whether it’s 4K or HD.

The Vizio set has the following features:

* Full Array LED Backlight

* IQ Picture Processor

* V-Gaming Engine (for optimizing the picture mode for gaming.)

* SmartCast (Thousands of apps.)

* 2 HDMI ports.

The Vizio TV has a customer rating of 4.3 stars out of five, based on more than 1,700 reviews.

