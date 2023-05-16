

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Paramount+ today has added the box office smash, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The film, which is based on the tabletop fantasy board game, stars Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez as former members of the Red Wizard clan who must escape from prison to save Pine’s daughter. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which was released in theaters on March 31, has made more than $200 million at the box office.

But is the film really any good? Rotten Tomatoes, which tracks critical reviews, says yes. The site currently gives the film a critical review score of 91, based on 286 reviews. Below is a sample of some of the reviews, and a movie trailer. Enjoy.

“It’s popcorn japery in fine form: Swords against sorcery, sorcery against monsters, monsters against swords, and around and around, while the charismatic cast slam-bangs the consistently amusing setup/one-liner dialogue…” — Decider.

“I get why you might not think it’s for you. Do you like laughing? Well, then, I promise it’s for you.” — Uproxx.

“Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez have terrific buddy-movie chemistry in a fantasy film that deftly balances high-stakes action, warm drama and clever comedy.” — Chicago Sun-Times.

“To my surprise, I walked in a novice, but I walked out having the most fun at the movies this year.” — Ready, Steady, Cut.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is the work of filmmakers who understand that the best way to take stuff like this seriously is not to take it seriously at all, and to have fun with it. Other movies could learn from the example.” — New York Magazine.

“Honor Among Thieves is about as complicated as a low-level campaign, but its immersive joy capitalizes on that simplicity, making the story vibrate with true affection for the game and its fandom.” — Salon.com.

“Filled with a surprising amount of heart (thanks mostly to Pine), plenty of magic, and more fun than a barrel of dragons. It’s the most enjoyable film I’ve seen in a theater so far this year.” — Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

“Exactly what you want from a Dungeons & Dragons film: quests, magic, fun, adventure, humor, heart, dragons and dungeons. It’s also very accessible for those who’ve never played the game.” — KCCI.

Wow. I’m ready to stream. To read more reviews of the movie at Rotten Tomatoes, click here.

