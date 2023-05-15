

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Netflix last week debuted a new docudrama called Queen Cleopatra, starring British biracial actress Adele James in the title role. The four-episode show drew criticism before it even premiered with Egyptian scholars and others saying Cleopatra was light-skinned and should not be played by an actress with African features. That contentious debate aside, Queen Cleopatra is now under attack for a different reason. The critics say it’s not good. Well, actually, they are saying it’s very bad. Rotten Tomatoes currently gives the series a score of just 11 percent out of a possible 100 with just one of nine reviewers saying it’s worth watching.

Below is a sample of the reviews, and a show trailer. Enjoy.

“It’s not very good. Overall, it lacks context, personality, and a reason for being made.” — Ready, Steady, Cut.

“Re-enactments, mostly florid, are brought back to earth with excellent background provided by experts. It’s stunning how much is known about the Queen, hers was an extraordinary life, but much of what we know thanks to Hollywood is pure rot.” — What She Said.

“As a pure drama, it would all have been absolutely no worse than plenty of other things. Albeit not good ones.” — Times (UK)

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

“James does a good job… Unfortunately, the rest of the cast play their parts like they’re in something more akin to Caligula than a serious examination of Cleopatra’s life.” — Collider.

“… It’s too soapy for serious history fans, and not enough of a soap for viewers who like juicy historical dramas.” — Daily Telegraph (UK)

“A surface-level docudrama that often slips into Mills & Boon territory, Netflix’s Queen Cleopatra tells the legendary monarch’s tale with all the dramatic heft of a Wikipedia article.” — The Indian Express.

And here’s the only positive review:

“British actor Adele James is by far the best thing about the show.” — Stuff.co.nz.

If you’re waiting for me to say the Audience Score is better, nope. It’s now at 2 percent.

To read more Rotten Tomatoes reviews of Queen Cleopatra, click here.

