

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Netflix today added the new original Jennifer Lopez action film, The Mother. The movie, which co-stars Joseph Fiennes and Gael Garcia Bernal, among others, features JLo as a hunted assassin who must come out of hiding to rescue her daughter.

The actress/singer has suggested The Mother could lead to her doing more action/adventure films despite being in her 50s. But is The Mother any good? Will studio executives be encouraged to offer Jen more roles like the one in The Mother?

Rotten Tomatoes, which tracks critical reviews, currently gives the movie a score of 58 out of a possible 100, based on 12 reviews. Below is a sample of the reviews, and a movie trailer. Enjoy.

“It’s decent but a tad too restrained for its own good.” — AV Club.

“Lopez glides through all the bloodletting and occasional moments of rumination like a star, because she is one.” — Chicago Tribune.

“A mostly generic action trifle that’s very self-serious and wants to be a lot of different kinds of films.” — Associated Press.

“While it’s preposterous, violent, and over-the-top, “The Mother” delivers the brutal action genre fans demand.” — KKFI FM.

“While the screenplay does not deviate enough from many of the formulaic beats of an assassin revenge thriller, Niki Caro’s direction and Jennifer Lopez’s star quality maintain the film’s commitment to being a mother-daughter story at its core.” — Next Best Picture.

“Limited by miscasting and strange storytelling choices, but physical activity is lively in the picture, with Lopez (and her stunt doubles) trying to bring some intensity to the effort.” — Blu-ray.com.

“It ends up trading sleek and somber like an assassin loading the wrong ammo into their gun,” — KENS 5 TV.

Sounds like the reviews are mixed. If you love JLo, you will probably love The Mother. Otherwise, you might want to skip this one. To read more reviews of The Mother at Rotten Tomatoes, click here.

