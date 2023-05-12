

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Apple TV+, the $6.99 a month streaming service, today added Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, a documentary on the actor’s long struggle with Parkinson disease. The show uses archival footage and interviews with Fox, friends and loved ones to tell his tale.

But is the documentary any good? Rotten Tomatoes, which tracks critical reviews, currently gives the movie a score of 99 out of a possible 100, based on 79 reviews. Yes, that’s good.

Below is a sample of the reviews, and a show trailer. Enjoy.

“Essentially, the monologues are great, but it’s the back and forth (including the banter between Fox and his delightfully unglossy family) that makes Still unmissable.” — London Evening Standard.

“What stands out in “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” is the candor and determination of its subject.” — Boston Globe.

“By turns heartwarming and heartbreaking, this is a fascinating and funny twin portrait of a Hollywood rise-and-fall, and the realities of living with Parkinson’s.” — Empire Magazine.

“It’s a revealing documentary about a man who was once one of the busiest actors in Hollywood who has learned in transition to appreciate the loved ones around him even more.” — San Jose Mercury.

“Michael J. Fox hasn’t given up yet. He still has an immensely likable and funny on-camera persona, and now he is using that gift to share hope, joy and perhaps a sense of acceptance with others.” — Washington Post.

“All of this is interesting, in varying degrees. But watching and listening to Fox talk is magnetic.” — Arizona Republic.

“Its best, [when] it backs off and lets Fox’s presence, the grace-filled and inspiring way he has risen to an extremely tough occasion, reflect the man’s lives and times.” — Chicago Tribune.

“I wish that his early life could have been told more simply without those ironised faux-biog clips, but this is a highly watchable and affecting film.” — Guardian.

Sounds like I’ll be watching. To read more Still reviews at Rotten Tomatoes, click here.

