TV Answer Man, I don’t understand. I haven’t seen any NASCAR races in 4K lately. Will there be other races in 4K? When?!! — Charlie, Jacksonville, Florida.

Charlie, don’t fret. Fox has announced that it will stream six NASCAR races in 4K HDR this year on its Fox Sports and Fox Now apps. The next one will be this Sunday (May 14) at 3 p.m. ET with the Goodyear 400 from the Darlington Speedway at Darlington, South Carolina. (FS1 will simulcast the race in HD.)

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the Goodyear 400 on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

(You can learn more about which providers participate in the Fox 4K program here. To find out what you need to watch 4K on the Fox Sports app, including which devices are compatible, click here.

The next race that will be in 4K HDR on Fox is the All-Star Open from North Wilkesboro, North Carolina on May 21, starting at 5 p.m. ET.

Fox also plans to stream the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in 4K HDR on July 11 at 8 p.m.

The Goodyear 400 in 2022:

Note: Fox normally produces its 4K coverage in 1080p and ‘upscales’ it to a 4K broadcast as opposed to shooting the event in 4K and transmitting in the same format. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. In this case, Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and convert it to a 4K format.

