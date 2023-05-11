

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Although many people are going back to the movie theaters these days, Netflix is working overtime to get you to stay home to watch your favorite films. The streamer has a lineup of blockbuster films scheduled this summer including ones starring Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot. The fun actually starts tomorrow with the JLo film, The Mother, which features the singer/actress as an assassin who must come out of hiding to save her daughter.

Below is the Netflix press release on the top movies coming this summer to the streaming service. Enjoy.

Netflix 2023 Summer Movie Preview

Mark your calendar for this summer’s must-watch Netflix films.

Netflix has new releases for every one of your movie moods–all summer long. Whether it’s to transport yourself with a globe-trotting action thriller or dive into a truth-seeking documentary, cozy up with a romantic comedy or embark on a fantasy adventure with your whole family, Netflix is the place for you. So settle into your sofa with a bowl of popcorn and press play – below is your one-stop guide for Netflix movies coming to your screen this summer.

May 12

The Mother

Genre: Action

Logline: An assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci and Gael Garcia Bernal

Director: Niki Caro

MAY 16

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me

Format: Documentary

Logline: From director Ursula Macfarlane (Untouchable) and producer Alexandra Lacey comes an unflinching and humanizing examination of the life, death and secrets of Vickie Lynn Hogan – better known as model and actress Anna Nicole Smith. From her first appearance in Playboy in 1992, Anna Nicole’s dizzying ascent was the very essence of the American dream, brought to a tragic halt with her untimely passing in 2007. With access to never-before-seen footage, home movies, and interviews with key figures who have not spoken out until now, Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me reveals new insights into the story of the quintessential blonde bombshell hardly anyone really knew.

Director: Ursula Macfarlane

May 23

Victim/Suspect

Format: Documentary

Logline: On her first solo investigation, journalist Rae de Leon travels nationwide to uncover a shocking pattern: Young women tell the police they’ve been sexually assaulted, but instead of finding justice, they’re charged with the crime of making a false report, arrested and even imprisoned by the system they believed would protect them.

Director: Nancy Schwartzman

June 16

Extraction 2

Genre: Action

Logline: Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, the sequel to Netflix’s blockbuster action film Extraction. After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing. Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring. Get to know the cast of Extraction 2 here.

This is a sequel to the first film that was based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, from a story by Ande Parks, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, with illustrations by Fernando León González. Extraction 2 is produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Newall and Sam Hargrave, with Jake Aust, Benjamin Grayson, Steven Scavelli, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely as executive producers.

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili

Director: Sam Hargrave

June 19

Take Care of Maya

Format: Documentary

Logline: When nine-year-old Maya Kowalski was admitted to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in 2016, nothing could have prepared her or her family for what they were about to go through. As the medical team tried to understand her rare illness, they began to question the basic truths that bound the Kowalskis together. Suddenly, Maya was in state custody – despite two parents who were desperate to bring their daughter home. The story of the Kowalski family – as told in their own words – will change the way you look at children’s healthcare forever.

Director: Henry Roosevelt

June 23

The Perfect Find

Genre: Rom-com

Logline: After a high-profile firing, Jenna’s (Gabrielle Union) fashion career comeback hits a snag when she falls for a charming, much younger coworker (Keith Powers) – who happens to be her boss’s son. As sparks fly, Jenna must decide if she’ll risk it all on a secret romance.

Cast: Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, Aisha Hinds, DB Woodside, Janet Hubert, Alani “La La” Anthony and Gina Torres

Director: Numa Perrier

June (date to be announced)

Nimona

Genre: Family Film (Animated)

Logline: When Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic medieval world, is framed for a crime he didn’t commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a mischievous teen with a taste for mayhem – who also happens to be a shapeshifting creature Ballister has been trained to destroy. But with the entire kingdom out to get him, Nimona’s the best (or technically the only) sidekick Ballister can hope for. And as the lines between heroes, villains, and monsters start to blur, the two of them set out to wreak serious havoc – for Ballister to clear his name once and for all, and for Nimona to… just wreak serious havoc.

Directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, Nimona is an epic tale about finding friendship in the most surprising situations and accepting yourself and others for who they are. Based on the National Book Award-nominated, New York Times best-selling graphic novel by ND Stevenson.

Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, Eugene Lee Yang, Frances Conroy, Lorraine Toussaint, Beck Bennett, Indya Moore, RuPaul Charles, Julio Torres, Sarah Sherman

Director: Nick Bruno & Troy Quane

July 5

WHAM!

Format: Documentary

Logline: In 1982, the best of friends and still teenagers – George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley as WHAM! set out to conquer the world. By June of 1986 they played their very last gig at Wembley Stadium having done exactly that. Now for the very first time, told in their own words, the amazing story of how in four years they dominated the charts around the world with timeless and classic pop songs. Hit after hit – “Club Tropicana,” “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” “Freedom,” “I’m Your Man” and of course “Last Christmas.” Their time in the spotlight was white-hot, becoming the very first western pop act to play in China.It was a time that both encapsulated and epitomized not just their youth, but also those of the many millions of fans that adored them. WHAM! is a feature length documentary that captures this magical time, from director Chris Smith (Tiger King, Sr.) and producers John Battsek (The Deepest Breath) and Simon Halfon (Supersonic) With unprecedented access to both George and Andrew’s personal archive including remarkable and never-before-seen footage, alongside rare, candid and previously unheard interviews. WHAM! charts their incredible journey from school friends to superstars.

Director: Chris Smith

July 7

The Out-Laws

Genre: Action comedy

Logline: Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker (Nina Dobrev). When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin) who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.

Cast: Adam Devine, Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker, Poorna Jagannathan, Julie Hagerty, Richard Kind, Lil Rel Howery, Blake Anderson, Lauren Lapkus, Laci Mosley, with Ellen Barkin and Pierce Brosnan

Director: Tyler Spindel

July 14

Bird Box Barcelona

Genre: Action thriller

Logline: From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes BIRD BOX BARCELONA, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.

Cast: Mario Casas, Georgina Campbell, Diego Calva, Alejandra Howard, Naila Schuberth, Patrick Criado, Celia Freijeiro with Lola Dueñas, Gonzalo de Castro, Michelle Jenner and Leonardo Sbaraglia

Director: Alex Pastor, David Pastor

July 19

The Deepest Breath

Format: Documentary

Logline: A champion freediver trains to break a world record with the help of an expert safety diver, and the two form an emotional bond that feels like fate. This heart-stopping film follows the paths they took to meet at the pinnacle of the freediving world, documenting the thrilling rewards – and inescapable risks – of chasing a dream through the silent depths of the ocean.

Director: Laura McGann

July 21

They Cloned Tyrone

Genre: Mystery action thriller

Logline: A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.

Cast: John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, David Alan Grier, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Tamberla Perry, Eric Robinson Jr. with Kiefer Sutherland and Jamie Foxx

Director: Juel Taylor

July 27

Happiness for Beginners

Genre: Rom-com

Logline: Helen (Ellie Kemper) has always lived her life as far from the edge as possible. Newly divorced, she joins a quirky group of strangers on a survival course for the “adventure of a lifetime” with the hope of learning how to live – and love – again.

Cast: Ellie Kemper, Luke Grimes, Nico Santos, Blythe Danner, Ben Cook, Shayvawn Webster, Esteban Benito, Gus Birney, Julia Shiplett

Director: Vicky Wight

August 11

Heart of Stone

Genre: Action

Logline: Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) is an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable – and dangerous – asset.

Cast: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready

Director: Tom Harper

August 18

The Monkey King

Genre: Family Film (Animated)

Logline: Inspired by an epic Chinese tale, translated into an action-packed comedy, a Monkey and his magical fighting Stick battle demons, dragons, gods and the greatest adversary of all – Monkey’s ego.

Cast: Jimmy O. Yang, Bowen Yang, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Jo Koy, Ron Yuan, Hoon Lee, Stephanie Hsu, Andrew Pang, Andrew Kishino, Jodi Long, James Sie and BD Wong

Director: Anthony Stacchi

August 25

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Genre: Family Comedy

Logline: Stacy and Lydia are BFFs who’ve always dreamed about having epic bat mitzvahs. But things start to go comically awry when a popular boy and middle school drama threatens their friendship and their rite of passage.

Cast: Idina Menzel, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Samantha Lorraine, Dylan Hoffman, Sarah Sherman, Dan Bulla, Ido Mosseri, Jackie Hoffman and Luis Guzmán

Director: Sammi Cohen

August 31

Choose Love

Genre: Interactive Rom-com

Logline: Cami Conway has it all. She’s got the job she wants and is headed towards engagement, marriage and kids with her wonderful boyfriend, Paul. And yet. She feels something is missing. Cami faces a kaleidoscope of tempting but tough choices: from serious ethical dilemmas to the frivolous “Truth or Dare.” What she chooses depends wholly on you, the viewer. But be careful! Things don’t always play out like you think!

Cast: Laura Marano, Avan Jogia, Jordi Webber and Scott Michael Foster

Director: Stuart McDonald

