

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Netflix, which next week will debut a new comedy/adventure series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, will double-down on the actor/bodybuilder/politician with a three-part documentary in June. Called Arnold, the show promises to pull back the curtains on a career that took Arnold from Austria to Hollywood’s heights with a few scandals and missteps after the climb. Below is the press release from Netflix and a show trailer. Enjoy.

Video: “Arnold” – Official Trailer – Netflix

This intimate docuseries follows Arnold Schwarzenegger’s multifaceted life and career, from bodybuilding champ to Hollywood icon to politician.

This three part documentary series chronicles never before seen footage & stories of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s journey from rural Austria to the highest echelons of the American dream. In the series, there’s unprecedented access to the most candid interviews from Schwarzenegger, his friends, foes, co-stars and observers. We see many talk about his days pumping iron to his triumphs in Hollywood, all the way to his time governing the state of California. The joys and the turbulence of his family life are unveiled in a tale that matches his larger-than-life persona.

Release Date: June 7, 2023

Episodes: 3 X 60

A Defiant Ones Media Group and Invented By Girls Production

Directed by: Lesley Chilcott

Executive Producers: Allen Hughes, Peter Nelson, Lesley Chilcott, Paul Wachter, Doug Pray

Producer: Craig Repass

EPISODE ONE: ATHLETE

Young, restless Arnold Schwarzenegger dreams of leaving his native Austria and his complicated family life. Before a stint in the service, he sees Reg Park on the big screen as Hercules and decides his ticket out is through competitive body-building. He expands his body, his mind, his community, and his vocabulary, as he begins traveling to international competitions and obliterating his competitors, winning 13 global titles and moving to the U.S.

EPISODE TWO: ACTOR

Having dominated the world of competitive body-building, Schwarzenegger turns his attention to conquering Hollywood. Schwarzenegger, co-stars including Jamie Lee Curtis and Linda Hamilton, director James Cameron and competitor Sylvester Stallone chart his unlikely and startlingly effective rise from stiff strongman to charismatic action hero and global superstar. Schwarzenegger shatters box office records for more than a decade with hard-hitting action films like Predator and the blockbuster Terminator franchise and beloved comedies including Twins and Kindergarten Cop. As he has done with previous competitors, he vanquishes a health scare but begins to become restless for a new challenge.

EPISODE THREE: AMERICAN

Schwarzenegger sets his sights on politics. Although the political arena proves more challenging than his previous conquests, Schwarzenegger wins both a recall and a general election in California, governing one of largest economies in the world for seven years. While it proves disruptive to his family life and he has his detractors, Gov. Schwarzenegger is also praised for a multitude of accomplishments. After the twists and turns of his stranger-than-fiction tale, Schwarzenegger reflects deeply on his life and makes himself useful with philanthropic ventures and awareness-raising on issues ranging from anti-Semitism to climate change.

