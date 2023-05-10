

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Motherhood is a universal experience that has been explored in countless films throughout the history of cinema. From heartwarming dramas to comedies, there is no shortage of movies that capture the joys and challenges of motherhood. Here are the five best movies about mothers that are a must-watch for anyone who wants to experience the depth of emotion and love that comes with motherhood. At the bottom of each description, we include where the movie can be streamed. Enjoy.

1. Terms of Endearment (1983)

Terms of Endearment is a classic film that explores the complex relationship between a mother and daughter. Directed by James L. Brooks, the film follows the life of a mother and her daughter, played by Shirley MacLaine and Debra Winger, respectively. The film beautifully captures the ups and downs of their relationship as they navigate the challenges of life, love, and loss. The movie won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress for Shirley MacLaine.

Now available on HBO Max.

2. Stepmom (1998)

Stepmom is a heartwarming drama that explores the relationship between a stepmother and her stepchildren. Directed by Chris Columbus, the film stars Julia Roberts as the stepmother and Susan Sarandon as the biological mother of the children. The movie beautifully portrays the complexities of blended families and the challenges of balancing the needs of everyone involved. The film is a touching tribute to the power of love and family.

Now available on Netflix.



3. Little Women (2019)

Little Women is a timeless classic that has been adapted for the big screen multiple times. The latest adaptation, directed by Greta Gerwig, is a beautiful tribute to the bond between sisters and the love of a mother. The film follows the lives of four sisters, played by Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, and Eliza Scanlen, and their mother, played by Laura Dern. The movie captures the joys and struggles of growing up and the enduring power of family.

Now available on Starz.

4. Erin Brockovich (2000)

Erin Brockovich is a biographical drama that tells the story of a single mother who fights against a corporation responsible for contaminating the water supply of a small town. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the film stars Julia Roberts as Erin Brockovich, a fierce and determined woman who fights against all odds to get justice for the people affected by the contamination. The movie is a powerful testament to the strength and resilience of single mothers.

Now available on Peacock.

5. Juno (2007)

Juno is a quirky and heartwarming comedy-drama that explores the challenges of teenage pregnancy. Directed by Jason Reitman, the film stars Ellen Page as Juno, a high school student who gets pregnant and decides to give the baby up for adoption. The movie beautifully captures the emotional turmoil and growth of a young mother-to-be as she navigates the complexities of adulthood. The film is a testament to the power of love and the importance of family.

Now available on HBO Max.

These five movies are a must-watch for anyone who wants to experience the joys and struggles of motherhood. Each film explores the complexities of the mother-child relationship and the power of love and family. These movies are a beautiful tribute to the strength and resilience of mothers and the enduring bond between a mother and her children.

