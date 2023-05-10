By Phillip Swann
The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman
TV Answer Man, the Brewers are on Apple TV+ on Friday night and the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel says you have to subscribe to watch the game?? I thought it was free, right?? — Rick, Milwaukee.
Rick, Apple TV+’s exclusive Friday MLB doubleheaders continue this Friday night (May 12) with the Kansas City Royals visiting the Milwaukee Brewers at 8 p.m. ET and the Minnesota Twins hosting the Chicago Cubs at 8 p.m. ET as well.
Apple’s MLB broadcasts, which began last season as part of a multi-year agreement with the league, are exclusive, meaning they will not be available on any other service, including the regional sports networks, MLB TV or MLB Extra Innings.
Click Amazon: See the 1-Day-Only Discounts!
The streamer offered the games for free last year, but the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel wrote today that you have to subscribe to Apple TV+ ($6.99 a month) to watch the games during the 2023 season.
But is that true?
Well, it would be if you didn’t know that MLB and Apple are now offering a free two-month subscription to Apple TV+ for new and qualified returning subscribers. You can redeem the free sub here.
In addition to the MLB games, the two-month free sub entitles you to watch the rest of the Apple TV+ lineup, which includes award-winning shows such as Ted Lasso, Severance and Coda.
Note that you must sign up by July 7 to get the free subscription.
If you need more information on how to watch the MLB games on Apple TV+, click here.
Click Amazon: See the 1-Day-Only Discounts!
Below is a list of the Apple games for the next four Fridays:
May 12: Royals at Brewers, 8:10 p.m.
May 12: Cubs at Twins, 8:10 p.m.
May 19: Orioles at Blue Jays 7:07 p.m.
May 19: Mariners at Braves, 7:20 p.m.
May 26: Padres at Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
May 26: White Sox at Tigers, 7:10 p.m.
June 2: Brewers at Reds, 5:10 p.m.
June 2: Guardians at Twins, 8:10 p.m.
Rick, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!
Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.
— Phillip Swann
@tvanswerman