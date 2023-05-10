

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, the Brewers are on Apple TV+ on Friday night and the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel says you have to subscribe to watch the game?? I thought it was free, right?? — Rick, Milwaukee.

Rick, Apple TV+’s exclusive Friday MLB doubleheaders continue this Friday night (May 12) with the Kansas City Royals visiting the Milwaukee Brewers at 8 p.m. ET and the Minnesota Twins hosting the Chicago Cubs at 8 p.m. ET as well.

Apple’s MLB broadcasts, which began last season as part of a multi-year agreement with the league, are exclusive, meaning they will not be available on any other service, including the regional sports networks, MLB TV or MLB Extra Innings.

The streamer offered the games for free last year, but the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel wrote today that you have to subscribe to Apple TV+ ($6.99 a month) to watch the games during the 2023 season.

But is that true?

Well, it would be if you didn’t know that MLB and Apple are now offering a free two-month subscription to Apple TV+ for new and qualified returning subscribers. You can redeem the free sub here.

In addition to the MLB games, the two-month free sub entitles you to watch the rest of the Apple TV+ lineup, which includes award-winning shows such as Ted Lasso, Severance and Coda.

Note that you must sign up by July 7 to get the free subscription.

If you need more information on how to watch the MLB games on Apple TV+, click here.

Below is a list of the Apple games for the next four Fridays:

May 12: Royals at Brewers, 8:10 p.m.

May 12: Cubs at Twins, 8:10 p.m.

May 19: Orioles at Blue Jays 7:07 p.m.

May 19: Mariners at Braves, 7:20 p.m.

May 26: Padres at Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

May 26: White Sox at Tigers, 7:10 p.m.

June 2: Brewers at Reds, 5:10 p.m.

June 2: Guardians at Twins, 8:10 p.m.

Rick, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

