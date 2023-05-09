

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

There’s good news for fans of the Paramount modern western, Yellowstone. Peacock has announced today that the first part of season five (all eight episodes) of the Kevin Costner-starring show will be added to its streaming lineup on May 25. The streamer, which has plans starting at $4.99 a month, already has the first four seasons of Yellowstone.

The first part of season five originally aired on the Paramount Network from November 2022 to January 2023. The second part is expected to debut late this year.

Below is today’s announcement from Peacock, and a show trailer. Enjoy.

PEACOCK TO EXCLUSIVELY STREAM NEW SEASON OF “YELLOWSTONE” MAY 25

The Dutton Family Returns to Their Exclusive Streaming Home in Time for Memorial Day

Beginning on May 25, all eight episodes of the first part of YELLOWSTONE Season 5 will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock. Part one of the latest season of the cultural phenomenon will join all four previous seasons already available on the service. Peacock is the streaming home of YELLOWSTONE. To watch now click, here.

· In season 5 the Dutton family fights to defend their ranch and way of life. Family secrets put strain on the Duttons, and political aspirations and outside partnerships threaten their future.

· The cast led by Kevin Costner includes Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Kelsey Asbille.

