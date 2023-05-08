TV Answer Man, don’t forget to let us know which channel Comcast will have for free this week, okay? — Gina, Boston.

Gina, I would never forget but thank you for your reminders. Comcast earlier this year announced that it was launching a new feature called, ‘Free This Week,’ that will provide Xfinity and Flex subscribers with a slate of free programming every week during the year.

The free shows and movies on Comcast continue this week with programming from MGM+, the premium channel that offers recent theatrical movies and original shows such as Godfather of Harlem, A Spy Among Friends, Smile, Till, 80 For Brady, Top Gun: Maverick, Billy the Kid, From, Rogue Heroes, No Time to Die, and many others.

The streaming service will be available for free via Xfinity/Comcast from May 8 through May 14. MGM+ normally costs $5.99 a month when ordered from your Xfinity service.

Looking ahead, the next scheduled channel that will be available for free on Comcast/Xfinity is Apple TV+, which will be free from May 15-21.

To access the free titles, subscribers must go to Comcast’s On Demand menu on their Flex or X1 set-tops. (They are also available on the Xfinity Stream app and the Xumo XClass TV.) You can access that by saying ‘Free This Week’ into your voice remote or clicking on the Menu button on your remote to see a list of Menu options.

Gina, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

