

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Class of ’09, an FX-produced show that will premiere exclusively on Hulu on Wednesday, stars Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara as FBI agents who must navigate a changing criminal justice system compounded by the advance of Artificial Intelligence. Spanning decades, the show promises to examine how the little choices in life, and unseen forces, can conspire to create more chaos than you could ever imagine. (Hulu will premiere the first two episodes on Wednesday with future episodes airing weekly.)

The premise sounds interesting, but is Class of ’09 any good? Rotten Tomatoes is giving the show a score of 71 out of a possible 100, based on seven early reviews. Below is a sample of the reviews, and a show trailer. Enjoy.

“The constant shifting from one decade to the next makes the tale feel more superficial than intrinsic. As far as police procedurals and thrillers go, this is better than a lot of what is on the air today.” — JoeBlo’s Movie Network.

“Class of ’09 starts slowly but then ratchets up intrigue as the thriller tracks FBI Academy classmates in three time periods. It’s a limited series worth watching.” — Rob Owen, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

“Class of ‘09 juggles three timelines with remarkable care, but its lifeless direction almost discourages audiences from coming back for more.” — Inverse.

“A limited series with its finger so firmly and urgently on the pulse of our present (and future) reality that its fiction plays not as pure make-believe but, rather, as a vision of a possible tomorrow.” — The Daily Beast.

“It’s a complex setup, but one Smith and his creative team make easy to follow. Where Class of ’09 struggles is in finding ways to remain dramatically compelling.” — TV Guide.

To read more reviews of Class of '09 at Rotten Tomatoes, click here.



