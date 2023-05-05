

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Would you like to get Paramount+ for free for 30 days? Well, thanks to a show about a steamy affair that led to tragic results, you can.

What?

Yes, to showcase Paramount+’s new show, Fatal Attraction, which premiered April 30, the streaming service is offering a 30-day free trial if you input the code, FATALATTRACTION, at checkout. The deal is good until May 27.

Normally, Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial while plans start at $4.99 a month (the Essential plan) with ads included. The Premium plan, which does not include ads, is $9.99 a month. The 30-day free trial is good for either plan but remember to cancel prior to the end of the 30 days or you will be charged in month two. Of course, you might want to stay with Paramount+ after a month and that’s okay, too.

Fatal Attraction, the series, is based on the 1987 movie starring Michael Douglas as an attorney whose life is turned upside down when he has an affair with a disturbed book editor (Glenn Close)? The new show picks up where the characters left off and 15 years later. Joshua Jackson is in the Douglas role as Dan Gallagher after serving 15 years in prison for the murder of Alex Forrest (the Close role now played by Lizzy Caplan). The show will skip back and forth, showing how the affair destroyed his life and family.

In addition to original shows such as Fatal Attraction, Paramount+ also offers a vast of library of movies and shows as well as live sports and a live CBS feed in the Premium plan.

Enjoy.

