Sling TV, the live streamer owned by Dish, has added 12 more channels to its free ad-supported streaming service called Freestream. The free service now has more than 335 channels, including 35 sports channels such as Barstool Sports, ESPN On Demand, NBA On Demand, Lacrosse TV, Pac-12 Insider, and Pickle TV.

Freestream is available here at the Sling web site, and many streaming devices. (See a list here.) The free channels and titles also include ABC News Live, CBS News, Cheddar News, ESPN On Demand, FailArmy, FilmRise, Cinema: Boxed In, Dilemma, GoTraveler, Rick Steves Europe, Anthony Bourdain A Cook’s Tour, The Pet Collective, The Walking Dead Universe and VH1 I Love Reality, among others.

The 12 new channels just added to Freestream are:

Living History:

Spark your curiosity with Living History films. Stream documentaries that inspire, enlighten and entertain.

Film Shorts:

Don’t have the time to sink into a new show? Film Shorts is home to programming under 40 minutes in length. Quickly explore thrillers, comedy, dramas and more.

Latino Cinema:

Enjoy Spanish-language movies of all genres on Latino Cinema. Dive deep with Latin directors and performers in comedy, drama, action and adventure.

Her TV:

Home to female entertainment that entertains, inspires and uplifts. Enjoy female-led stories and performances 24/7.

Ambient Cinema:

Showcases slow and ambient programming designed for lean-back viewing. Sit back and relax with calming landscapes, music and performances.

For the Culture:

Celebrates Black culture and storylines. The diverse mix of entertainment ranges from dramas and documentaries to thrillers and action movies.

The Classics:

Revisit the past with riveting classics. The culturally classic programming produced before 2010 includes westerns, comedies and dramas.

Crime Scenes:

Uncover the truth with a range of documentaries, dramas and thrillers dedicated to the true crime genre.

Movie Hub: Home to all things style, culture and entertainment, offering a diverse range of content for all to enjoy.

Screams & Scares:

Watch adrenaline-inducing horror movies anytime with Screams & Scares. 24/7 scares from the classics and beyond.

The Playground: The playground made for your living room. Sing songs, dance and read along with animated characters created for kids ages three to ten.

Suspense: Home to all things suspense and thriller. The diverse content ranges from crime and sci-fi to action dedicated to the thriller genre.

“This milestone is just the beginning of what we have in store for Sling Freestream,” said Gary Schanman, Sling TV’s group president. “We are charging full steam ahead to deliver unparalleled free live sports, news and entertainment for consumers to watch popular games, catch up on the latest headlines or enjoy award-winning TV shows, all for free

Sling says the free service does not require any payment or credit card.

Sling Freestream also allows users to subscribe to more than 50 standalone subscription services including AMC+, Discovery+, MGM+ and Showtime. And they can add a Sling TV Orange or Blue base plan on Freestream. (Sling TV’s base plans start at $40 a month.)

The Freestream launch continues an industry trend with TV companies looking for new ways to generate viewers and revenue by offering programming for free. In addition to Tubi and Pluto TV, Amazon has Freevee, which includes movies with ad breaks.

You can click here to access Sling Freestream.

